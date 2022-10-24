Rishi Sunak: Who is the UK's new prime minister?

Getty Images Who is our new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak?

The UK has a new prime minister: Rishi Sunak.

He's the MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, and he's the United Kingdom's first British Asian leader.

He used to look after the country's money in a position known as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

But what else do we know about the UK's 57th PM? Read on to find out!

Early life

Mr Sunak's parents are both Indian, and moved to the UK from east Africa.

He was born in Southampton in 1980. His father was a GP and his mother ran her own pharmacy.

Getty Images Rishi Sunak visiting the pharmacy his family used to own

He attended the exclusive private school Winchester College, then went to Oxford University.

He met his wife Akshata Murty, who comes from a very wealthy family, while studying in America at Stanford University. The couple have two daughters.

Rishi Sunak factfile Age: 42

Place of birth : Southampton

Home : London and Yorkshire

Education: Winchester College, Oxford University, Stanford University

Family: Married to businesswoman Akshata Murty with two daughters

Parliamentary constituency: Richmond (Yorkshire)

In politics

Rishi Sunak became an MP (member of Parliament) for the Conservative party in 2015.

He became a junior minister in previous PM Theresa May's government, before climbing up the ranks to chief secretary to the Treasury.

Getty Images Boris Johnson was Rishi Sunak's boss

His old boss Prime Minister Boris Johnson then made Mr Sunak his chancellor in February 2020.

This meant he was put in charge of how the country receives money, and how it spends it.

When the UK was given a vote on whether or not it wanted to stay in the European Union, Rishi Sunak campaigned for the Leave side.

Getty Images Rishi Sunak outside the chancellor's residence, number 11 Downing Street

He said that leaving the big group of European countries would make the UK "freer, fairer and more prosperous", and also said he wanted the country to have more control over immigration - which means the amount of people coming to live in our country.

In July 2022, he resigned from Boris Johnson's team, which contributed to the downfall of Mr Johnson as Tory leader and prime minister.

He looked after the UK's finances during the Covid-19 pandemic

Within weeks of becoming chancellor, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK and the world, and that became Rishi Sunak's top priority.

One of his most popular policies was the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme, which gave people discounts at restaurants.

Rishi Sunak even did some table-waiting himself

He did it to help restaurant owners who were losing money as a result of the pandemic, but it was later criticised for leading to a big rise in covid infections.

He was fined during the 'Partygate' scandal

Last year, it was revealed that while the country was in lockdown, parties were happening in Number 10 Downing Street.

Lots of these parties happened when the rules said they weren't allowed. The then prime minister Boris Johnson got in a lot of trouble for being at some of them.

But so did Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor - he was present for a gathering at Number 10 on 19 June 2020, and was later fined for it.

He's a multi-millionaire

Getty Images Mr Sunak with his wife and two daughters

Rishi Sunak is thought to be one of the richest MPs in the UK, although he's never publicly said how much money he has.

He became the first leading UK politician to join a list of the richest people in the country, along with his wife - they are the 222nd richest people in the UK according to newspaper The Sunday Times, as together they have £730 million.

What do you think of the UK's new Prime Minister?