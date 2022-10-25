A shoe artist has created trainers for horses

Horse kicks Fancy some Neigh Balance, or Air Horse 1's?

An artist has created trainers for horses - nope we're not foaling around!

Marcus Floyd is a shoe artist from Lexington in the US, and he created Horse Kicks as a way to help horses neigh, ahem slay, in some designer trainers.

He uses a medical horse shoe as a base for his designs, then customises them using trainers by Nike, New Balance and Adidas for inspiration.

The horse shoes are part of a collaboration between Marcus and VisitLEX the Lexington Tourism board.

"One of the craziest collaborations to date for me," said Marcus on his social media. "It was a dope process trying to figure out what a horse sneaker would look like while using as much from the 'REAL' shoe as possible."

Horse Kicks One hoof or two, that is the equestrian?!

"Lexington, Kentucky is home to the world's greatest equine athletes" said Marcus on his website.

"For far too long, these multi-millionaires have been fitted with boring, traditional horseshoes. Horse Kicks is here to change that." he said.

The shoes will be pretty pricey though, with each custom shoe costing $1,200 (that's about about £1,070).

Marcus said that part of the money raised from the shoes would be donated to an event called Sneaker Ball Lex, and its charities.

The Horse Kicks Fall 2022 collection will also be auctioned off at the Sneaker Ball Lex charity event in November.

Horse Kicks Don't listen to the neighsayers, if you want to avoid looking foalish!

Marcus studied the art of shoe deconstruction and reconstruction (taking apart and re-building) at The Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy, and before he specialised in horses, used to customise trainers for people.

The shoes in the Horse Kicks autumn 2022 collection are inspired by the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High, "Court Purple" Jordan 1, "Dazzling Blue" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and the New Balance 650.