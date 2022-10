"How do they stay still for so long?"

If you think keeping still in class is tough, imaging doing it in public for hours on end!

You must've seen living statues when you've had a day out - they only move when you drop a coin in their hat.

But did you know there's a festival to judge the best?

Meet Three In A Boat - a group from Hull who brought Hull's maritime history to life and took the crown at the 2022 World Living Statues Festival.