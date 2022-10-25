Solar eclipse 2022: All you need to know about the UK's only solar eclipse of the year

Getty Images Astronomers say up to a quarter of the sun will be hidden in the UK at the height of Tuesday's eclipse

Attention all stargazers! It could be an exciting morning on Tuesday as a partial solar eclipse is set to take place across the UK.

Experts say up to a quarter of the sun will be hidden at the height of the eclipse, making the sun "appear to have a bite taken out of it".

Those in Northern Ireland and northern Scotland are expected to enjoy the best views.

The solar event will also be visible in other parts of the world including most of Europe, north Africa, the Middle East and some western parts of Asia.

What will happen?

AFP/Getty Images This picture shows how a shadow is cast on the Earth when the Moon moves in between the Sun and the Earth

Different parts of the world will see different percentages of the sun covered.

The greatest eclipse is set to occur in parts of Russia, when more than 80% of the Sun's surface will be covered.

Here in the UK, a smaller portion of the sun will be hidden.

Jake Foster, astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: "Those viewing from the UK will see between 10% and 20% of the Sun covered by the Moon."

REMEMBER! It's important never to look directly at the sun as it can permanently damage your eyes.

As a result, experts say it won't fall dark as it does during a total solar eclipse when the Moon completely blocks the sun's light.

Jake added: "Even though a portion of the Sun's light will be blocked, it will not get noticeably darker in the UK during the eclipse."

Tuesday's event will start just after 10:00 when the Moon will begin to pass between the Sun and the Earth.

It will peak nearly an hour later, between 10:50 and 11:00, and end about 11:45 - although times will vary slightly depending on where in the UK you are.

The event will be the first partial eclipse to take place in the UK in almost a year and a half.

What is a solar eclipse?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Relive the incredible total solar eclipse from 2017 with BBC reporter Nada Tawfik

A solar eclipse is when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, so it blocks the Sun's light. This casts a shadow over part of the Earth.

A total solar eclipse sees the light from the Sun completely blocked out by the Moon, while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the Sun.

Tuesday's event will be a partial solar eclipse, which will look a bit like the Moon is 'taking a small bite' out of the Sun!

Tips on how to safely watch the eclipse

Getty Images To view the eclipse you need special glasses - sunglasses do NOT offer enough protection and looking directly at the Sun can be very dangerous

Remember it's important to never look directly at the Sun as it can permanently damage your eyes.

Sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection either, so if you want to view the eclipse, ask your parents or an adult you trust about special protective eclipse glasses.

Another option to see the eclipse without looking directly at the Sun is creating a pin-hole projector.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How to make a pinhole camera

To make one, poke a small hole into a piece of card. Hold the card up to the Sun so that light shines through the hole and on to a piece of paper behind the card.

You will be able to see the shape of the Sun projected on to the piece of paper and watch its shape change as the Moon passes in front of the Sun.