Last updated at 12:10
Students wear homemade 'anti-cheating' hats during exam

Students in the Phillipines were asked to come up with headwear which would stop them being able to peek at others people's papers. Check out some of their crazy creations below!
Pictures of students in Legazpi City, in the Phillipines, wearing so-called 'anti-cheating hats' during college exams have gone viral on social media.
Students wear homemade "anti-cheating hats" in a classroom in the PhilippinesMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
They wore them during recent mid-term exams, which were sat by hundreds of students at the college last week.
A student wears homemade goggles during a college exam in the PhilippinesMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Engineering teacher Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz came up with the idea and said her initial request had been for her students to make a "simple" design out of paper.
Student wearing a homemade helmetMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Many of the students created homemade hats out of cardboard, egg boxes and other recycled materials. We think this one is a CRACKING effort!
A student wears a homemade hat made of egg boxes during a college exam in the PhilippinesMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
The teacher said she had been looking for a "fun way" to ensure honesty in her classes. Each hat was different and showed ex-STRAW-dinary levels of effort and creativity.
Student wearing a straw hatMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Professor Mandane-Ortiz said she was inspired by a similar technique that had reportedly been used in Thailand a few years ago when university students in Bangkok had taken a test while wearing "ear flaps".
Student wearing a box on their headMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Could this hat, with lollipops tucked inside it, be a bit of cheeky bribery? Either way, it certainly seems to be a SWEET deal!
A student wears a homemade hat adorned with lollipops during a college exam in the Philippines.Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
With Halloween less than a week away, this student went for an appropriately magical piece of headwear. But with so many different designs, WITCH one is your favourite?!
Student wearing a witch's hatMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
The hats seemed to help the students too - with the professor claiming her pupils performed better this year. Many of them finished their tests early and nobody was caught cheating. PURRFECT!
A student wearing a homemade hat with a cat face drawn on itMary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

