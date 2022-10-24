Students wear homemade 'anti-cheating' hats during exam
Students in the Phillipines were asked to come up with headwear which would stop them being able to peek at others people's papers. Check out some of their crazy creations below!
Pictures of students in Legazpi City, in the Phillipines, wearing so-called 'anti-cheating hats' during college exams have gone viral on social media.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
They wore them during recent mid-term exams, which were sat by hundreds of students at the college last week.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Engineering teacher Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz came up with the idea and said her initial request had been for her students to make a "simple" design out of paper.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Many of the students created homemade hats out of cardboard, egg boxes and other recycled materials. We think this one is a CRACKING effort!
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
The teacher said she had been looking for a "fun way" to ensure honesty in her classes. Each hat was different and showed ex-STRAW-dinary levels of effort and creativity.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Professor Mandane-Ortiz said she was inspired by a similar technique that had reportedly been used in Thailand a few years ago when university students in Bangkok had taken a test while wearing "ear flaps".
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Could this hat, with lollipops tucked inside it, be a bit of cheeky bribery? Either way, it certainly seems to be a SWEET deal!
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
With Halloween less than a week away, this student went for an appropriately magical piece of headwear. But with so many different designs, WITCH one is your favourite?!
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
The hats seemed to help the students too - with the professor claiming her pupils performed better this year. Many of them finished their tests early and nobody was caught cheating. PURRFECT!