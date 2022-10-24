Doctor Who: What happened in the special episode

BBC / Getty Jodie was the first woman to play Doctor Who

Fans were treated to a huge surprise in a special episode of Doctor Who last night!

In a 90-minute special episode called The Power of the Doctor, the 13th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) regenerated after absorbing a powerful blast from a ball of energy.

Regenerating is a special ability The Doctor has, where they can change their worn out or injured body, into someone who looks completely different.

In a huge twist, Jodie's Doctor regenerated into a previous Doctor - David Tennant's 10th version!

The Doctor (David Tennant) was confused by their 'new' form after regenerating

David Tennant will play the Time Lord in three special episodes next year, as part of the show's 60th Anniversary.

David played the 10th version of The Doctor between 2005 and 2010.

Speaking to BBC News, David said: "What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life."

Catherine Tate has also confirmed that she will be returning to the show as The Doctor's companion Donna Noble.

After the three anniversary episodes, actor Ncuti Gatwa will take over from David as the 15th Doctor.

What happened in The Power of the Doctor?

BBC Studios The Doctor's old enemy the Daleks were back in force!

The special episode was filled with characters from the Doctor's past including the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth Doctors, played by Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann.

Former companions Ace, Tegan and Jo, played by Sophie Aldred, Janet Fielding and Katy Manning also made an appearance.

After a battle with some of The Doctor's old arch-enemies including the Cybermen, Daleks and even The Master, Jodie's Doctor is hit by a powerful blast from a ball of energy.

With a smile on her face, Jodie's Doctor said: "Right then, Doctor whoever I'm about to be - tag, you're it!" before regenerating.

