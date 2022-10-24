Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is the latest celeb to leave Strictly?

The couples took to the ballroom floor to celebrate 100 years of the BBC this week, but which dancing duo didn't make the cut?

Comedian Jayde Adams and actress Molly Rainford landed themselves in the dreaded dance-off after the public vote.

The celebs performed their routines for the judges again with Jayde and her dance partner Karen performing the Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It), and Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos performing their couples choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune.

The judges then all voted to save Molly, meaning that Jayde became the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Jayde and her dance partner Karen were the fourth couple to leave the show

Speaking about her time on the show Jayde said: "This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life."

"Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!" she said.

Her dance partner Karen then said: "It's been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I've loved every second. Thank you Jayde."

The remaining eleven couples will be back on Saturday 29 October for a spook-tacular Halloween Special!

Did the judges get it right? Who are your Strictly faves? Let us know in the comments!