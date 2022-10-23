play
Watch Newsround

Singapore: struggles as otter numbers boom

Last updated at 10:41
comments
View Comments
Otter eating a fishKiltedArab

They may look cute and cuddly but people in Singapore say it's 'otter' chaos after their numbers have more than doubled since 2019.

Around 50 years ago Otters were endangered on the Southeast Asian island, but thanks to efforts by the Singaporean government, they eventually flourished once again.

But humans and otters aren't quite living in harmony there just yet.

They've been known to attack humans on rare occasions and now the National Parks Board (NParks) wants to move the 170 otters away from residential areas.

Otter crossingKokkai Ng
Otters and humans are now trying to learn to live together in urban areas

Wildlife experts have already started their relocation.

A family of otters had been causing havoc in one of the estates, snatching fish from people's ponds and eventually made their home near a busy road.

So moving them to a different area not only protects people, but also the otters themselves.

The number of reports about otters from people living in the area has increased from just over 200 in 2020 to more than 300 as of this August.

Most of the reports have just been of sightings but they have been known to get aggressive if they feel threatened.

Otters in SingaporeGetty Images
So why have otters numbers increased so much?

Back in 1977, the Singaporean Government introduced their Clean River Campaign because the rivers there were filled with rubbish and sewage, which was not only smelly but also really harmful for the local wildlife.

It took around 20 years, but eventually the otters began to return as there were more fish for them to feast on in the rivers and no predators.

But their love of koi fish is costing locals quite a lot - with one person having to fork out $64,000 (nearly £40,000) to replace what the otters had eaten!

Despite their mischief, people enjoy taking photos of the animals and posting them for the world to see.

More like this

Illustration of yellowfin tuna

Conservation: Marine protections in Hawaii help boost numbers of tuna

Iberian-lynx

Conservation: Lynx and wild horses among animals to be reintroduced in Spain

tiger-cubs.

London Zoo names its terrific tiger trio!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Scissors Pearly King and onomatopoeia on the masked singer

The Masked Dancer winner revealed!

comments
5
Amazon rainforest

Lost rainforest could be brought back across UK

comments
1
Mosquito biting someone

Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Scientists reckon they know why

comments
8
Newsround Home