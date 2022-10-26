More than 25 million children around the world use Roblox - a free to use platform that lets you play millions of different games, or build your own game and let other people play it.

But there's been a worrying rise in the number of children finding upsetting and harmful content on the site.

The NSPCC and Childline say that since the pandemic, the number of children calling their helpline with concerns about Roblox has increased five-fold.

Childline said the rise could be down to more children playing the games since the pandemic.