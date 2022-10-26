play
Watch Newsround

Childline talk about safety on Roblox

More than 25 million children around the world use Roblox - a free to use platform that lets you play millions of different games, or build your own game and let other people play it.

But there's been a worrying rise in the number of children finding upsetting and harmful content on the site.

The NSPCC and Childline say that since the pandemic, the number of children calling their helpline with concerns about Roblox has increased five-fold.

Childline said the rise could be down to more children playing the games since the pandemic.

Watch more videos

Childline talk about safety on Roblox
Video

Childline talk about safety on Roblox

What is Black History Month all about?
Video

What is Black History Month all about?

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'
Video

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Anansi: Meet the actors telling the spider's stories
Video

Anansi: Meet the actors telling the spider's stories

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!
Video

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Happy News
Video

Happy News

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Top Stories

Roblox on a phone

Rise in children seeing upsetting and harmful content on Roblox

comments
bat's projected on Whitby Abbey

Check out this spooky Dracula celebration

comments
horse-trainers.

Trainers... for horses?!

comments
Newsround Home