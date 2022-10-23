The Masked Dancer: Scissors is unmasked and crowned champion

ITV Pictures Scissors, Pearly King and Onomatopoeia battled it out in the final of The Masked Dancer

And the winner is...drum roll please...SCISSORS!

The champion of series two of The Masked Dancer has been chosen and we finally got to see who was behind the last three masks!

Over the last few weeks we've seen 12 acts unmasked and whittled down until we were left with the final three in last night's series finale.

So who else was revealed and did you guess any of them? Let us know in the comments!

Winner: Scissors

ITV Scissors was unmasked to reveal American actress and dancer Heather Morris

She remained un-guessed for the entire series but that didn't stop her from coming out on top in the competition.

The judges had guessed loads of names - including Ashley Roberts from Heart Breakfast and Strictly, along with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates: Kimberley Wyatt from CBBC show Almost Never and former BGT judge Nicole Scherzinger.

There was even a shout out for Dance Moms' bow-legend, Jojo Siwa.

But Scissors was eventually unmasked as American actress and dancer Heather Morris.

She used to be on a hit American TV series called Glee and it was revealed she was also once a backing dancer for Beyoncé!

Over the course of the series she danced to Justin Bieber, Spice Girls and even to We Don't Talk About Bruno, from Encanto.

She said it was her children who inspired her to enter the show, adding: "I have had the best time. This has made my heart so full."

Second place: Onomatopoeia

ITV Australian actor Adam Garcia was revealed to be Onomatopoeia

Onomatopoeia was also a difficult one for the judges to guess.

They were the runner-up behind Scissors and was unmasked to reveal Australian Nativity 3 actor Adam Garcia!

The judges had wondered whether it was him earlier in the series but they threw other names like Dr Who and Nativity 2 star David Tennant and former Arsenal footballer Thierry Henry in the hat too.

Some of the clues we saw through the series were Adam dancing through a library and surrounded by books, references to Australia and musical theatre, and a science kit.

He told host Joel: "I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back and I realise, that's right, I love dancing… it brings joy."

Third place: Pearly King

ITV Bruno Tonioli was found to be underneath Pearly King's mask

Former Strictly judge and Italian dancer Bruno Tonioli came in third place.

He tried to fool the judges by putting on a London accent which he told host Joel was "hard work!"

It did throw the judges a little, a long with the clue about the East End of London, which made them wonder if it was EastEnders and The Wall star Danny Dyer.

There was also lots of chat about their wild mane, swimming trunks on the wall and having a past filled with shiny, sparkly objects.

A few of the judges did reckon it all pointed to the flamboyant Strictly judge, who once danced in a music video in trunks!