Roblox: More children say they've seen worrying content or suffered abuse

Last updated at 08:41
By Hayley Hassall
CBBC Newsround
Roblox is the most popular online computer game in the UK for under-13s, according to a recent survey.

It's free to use and it's a platform that lets you play millions of different games, or you can build your own game and let other people play it.

It's played by more than 25 million children worldwide and many schools and institutions use it to teach children how to build games online.

But I've been looking into a worrying rise in the number of children finding upsetting and harmful content on the site.

Child looking sadly at a laptopPeter Dazeley
Some children say they've seen inappropriate or upsetting content on the site

The NSPCC and Childline told me that since the pandemic, the number of children calling their helpline with concerns about Roblox has increased five-fold.

And the number of children needing help and support from a trained counsellor has doubled.

These are some of the things children have said:

I've recently been experiencing some cyber bullying on Roblox. They've been saying hurtful things like 'I know your address', 'I know your school' but it happens a lot and sometimes it really gets to me..

Girl aged 12

I was playing Roblox and I was on a game where you work at a pizza place and two people were pressuring girls to do inappropriate stuff with them and if they did, they would get extra money in the game.

Girl aged 14

I met this user on Roblox when I was, like, 10. He said he was my age (although now I know that was a lie) After a while, he asked me to send pictures and if I did, he would give me Robux in the game - so I sent him some pics. After that, he started asking for more pics and even threatened to post the ones he had if I said no.

Boy aged 12

On Roblox anyone can make a game and that means that not all the games are nice, friendly or safe.

It also means that anyone in the world can play with you online and those people aren't always your friends.

Roblox graphic

I went to visit some children at a primary school in Essex who told me that although they love playing the game they often see inappropriate stuff.

They also say they've been scammed, which means they've lost money in the game.

Here's what they told me:

They took all of my pets away and then kicked me from the server.

I was friends with someone in Roblox basically but they scammed me and took all my things and it made me really sad.

They said that if I traded them my best pet, then I'd get my dream pet and I never got it.

Childline have told me that the increase in children being upset or harmed on Roblox could be down to more children playing the games since the pandemic.

But it also means that children are seeing more content that is upsetting them.

Roblox: Childline have seen a rise in calls about Roblox

Hannah, from Childline, says that if you do see something that worries you on Roblox then tell an adult or a friend you trust, and you can also call Childline to get advice about what you are experiencing.

But unfortunately these safety measures doesn't stop all the harmful content from being on the platform in the first place.

And with new games being made every day it's very difficult for Roblox to check everything.

Advice: What to do if you come across harmful content on Roblox

Childline want the government to make stronger rules for internet sites so that they aren't able to put bad content on sites for children.

But until that happens there is a risk that you could see content that is unsafe.

WATCH: If you are upset by the news, here is some advice to help you.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • I don't play roblox to stay safe

  • Roblox needs to let more people that there is a report button and it's not ok to be bullied or told they are not good enough!

    ✨Stay safe✨
    ☀️be happy☀️
    🌅Goodbye from....🌅
    🐶Emerald dog

  • Well that says something about their moderation

    • chocolatesprinkeddoughnut replied:
      I’m not gonna lie within the first month of me having roblox there was something inappropriate I reported it but I would like to get a notification if they were banned because half of the time I wonder if they have.

  • That is really bad they could create an age limit but still even older kids shouldn't need to see that or experience that

    • Cat replied:
      Roblox is actually 12+

  • I don’t play online gmes with strangers for this very reason. Unfortunately, not everyone can be trusted.

  • I think this is bad, Roblox should do a lot more to protect people (especially young kids) from scammers and cyber-bullies.

    • DazzlingStar replied:
      It's not especially young kids, all ages from 10 too 19 need protection.

  • I am only allowed to play on private servers with my brother.

  • The one thing that newsround didn’t say is about how Roblox are getting an anti cheat system to discover hacks or scams before they are used and then Roblox will ban the device so they can’t make an alt

  • This was not on Roblox but once, someone said that they got scammed and asked if they could have my ancient dragon wings for a pet phantom and i already had like three but i said sure and they didn't give me anything. :^(

  • I’ve played it for years and never experienced toxicity. The people who are saying about scams are talking about adopt me, a large Roblox game

    • Elisha replied:
      Probably

  • I play roblox and I'm just cautious - it's not happened to me but I know how bad it is, so I don't do 'trust trades' and I ignore or report the scammers

  • They should have some sort of thing so parents can see what their child is doing on roblox. So, it's safe for them.

    • Sylverstone replied:
      Good idea

  • I don’t play Roblox but my little 8 year old sister does
    She loves playing it and is usually happy playing with her friends on it
    I don’t think she plays with any stranger online - I will warn her about the dangers just in case

    • Elisha replied:
      you should so she stays safe.

  • Yeah, although it hasn’t happened to me, it has had a massive effect on people. The worst scam of all is where people say they have been scammed and say they want legendary items.

    • Elisha replied:
      It's happened to me on another game called animal jam but, I don't really mind because , I didn't really want that item anyway.

  • As a person whos been playing scince 2019 i know about all the toxic people who bully and say menan things its horrible.

  • Ive been bullied and seen upseting things on roblox before i have alot of Toxic friends who tell me stuff Like ur depressed And Hi Emo kid cried today?

    • Ella replied:
      Im replying to my own message: btw Im goth not Emo and im not depressed. Im okay Trust me -_-

  • I've played Roblox for 6 years but never been cyberbullied or scammed. Probably because I played as a guest until 2017.

    • Elisha replied:
      Maybe
      But , you have lots of experience too so you probably knew who is faking and stuff. :^)

  • Last year, my mum said me and my brother could not play Roblox until we are mature enough. Now I am slightly glad she did.

    • U21145408 replied:
      My mum banned me too but now I know why. I don't want that to happen to me.

  • I think roblox is really toxic as a person who has played it for nearly 5 years now and during my years of playing it I have been a victim of bullying and seeing inappropriate content multiple times. I hope Roblox does something significant or even gets deleted because I know that there are many kids out there who have been in the same situation as me. When I asked my friends if they have ever got bullied on the game all of them say that it has happened at least once. I'm surprised that this game isn't banned yet and I hope it does.

    • U21145408 replied:
      Yeah! Me too!

  • I have roblox blocked now and again the last time I have been on it was like last year

