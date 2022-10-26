Roblox: More children say they've seen worrying content or suffered abuse

Roblox is the most popular online computer game in the UK for under-13s, according to a recent survey.
It's free to use and it's a platform that lets you play millions of different games, or you can build your own game and let other people play it.
It's played by more than 25 million children worldwide and many schools and institutions use it to teach children how to build games online.
But I've been looking into a worrying rise in the number of children finding upsetting and harmful content on the site.
The NSPCC and Childline told me that since the pandemic, the number of children calling their helpline with concerns about Roblox has increased five-fold.
And the number of children needing help and support from a trained counsellor has doubled.
These are some of the things children have said:
I've recently been experiencing some cyber bullying on Roblox. They've been saying hurtful things like 'I know your address', 'I know your school' but it happens a lot and sometimes it really gets to me..
I was playing Roblox and I was on a game where you work at a pizza place and two people were pressuring girls to do inappropriate stuff with them and if they did, they would get extra money in the game.
I met this user on Roblox when I was, like, 10. He said he was my age (although now I know that was a lie) After a while, he asked me to send pictures and if I did, he would give me Robux in the game - so I sent him some pics. After that, he started asking for more pics and even threatened to post the ones he had if I said no.
On Roblox anyone can make a game and that means that not all the games are nice, friendly or safe.
It also means that anyone in the world can play with you online and those people aren't always your friends.
I went to visit some children at a primary school in Essex who told me that although they love playing the game they often see inappropriate stuff.
They also say they've been scammed, which means they've lost money in the game.
Here's what they told me:
They took all of my pets away and then kicked me from the server.
I was friends with someone in Roblox basically but they scammed me and took all my things and it made me really sad.
They said that if I traded them my best pet, then I'd get my dream pet and I never got it.
Childline have told me that the increase in children being upset or harmed on Roblox could be down to more children playing the games since the pandemic.
But it also means that children are seeing more content that is upsetting them.
Hannah, from Childline, says that if you do see something that worries you on Roblox then tell an adult or a friend you trust, and you can also call Childline to get advice about what you are experiencing.
But unfortunately these safety measures doesn't stop all the harmful content from being on the platform in the first place.
And with new games being made every day it's very difficult for Roblox to check everything.
Childline want the government to make stronger rules for internet sites so that they aren't able to put bad content on sites for children.
But until that happens there is a risk that you could see content that is unsafe.
She loves playing it and is usually happy playing with her friends on it
I don’t think she plays with any stranger online - I will warn her about the dangers just in case
