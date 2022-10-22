FIFA World Cup: Who will England and Ireland face in the group stages

Getty Images Can the Lionesses get their hands on another trophy next summer?

England's Lionesses will go up against China and Denmark in the first games of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Euro 2022 winners have been drawn in Group D for next summer and will also play the Group B play-off winner - either Senegal, Haiti or Chile.

Scotland and Wales won't be taking part in the tournament this year after narrowly missing out in the play-offs.

But the Republic of Ireland will be making their debut, coming up against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

Women's World Cup groups 2023 Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland. Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada. Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan. Group D: England, play-off winner Group B, Denmark, China. Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Play-off winner Group A. Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Play-off winner Group C. Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina. Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Korea Republic.

Back in 2019 the only teams to qualify for the Cup were England and Scotland.

Scotland crashed out of the group stages after playing Argentina while England made it through to the semi-finals but lost 1-2 to the United States.

PA Media It's the first time the Republic of Ireland have qualified for the World Cup!

The 2023 World Cup marks the first time the tournament has had joint hosts - New Zealand and Australia - and it'll take place between 20 July and 20 August next summer.

The opening match and opening ceremony will be played in Auckland, New Zealand with the final taking place at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia

PA Media Can the Lionesses repeat this summer's success at the World Cup next summer?

Both England and Ireland will play their group games in Australia along with Groups F and H, while Groups A, C, E and G will play all their group stage matches in New Zealand.

The USA are hoping for their third consecutive World Cup win, but the Lionesses did beat them in a friendly earlier this month.

So the question is, can we do it again and bring yet another trophy home? Let us know what you think in the comments below!