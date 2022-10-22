Rugby World Cup: Scotland out after defeat to New Zealand

Brett Phibbs There were hugs all round after Scotland's disappointing result in the Rugby World Cup

Scotland have been knocked out of the Rugby World Cup.

They failed to get on the scoreboard as they faced New Zealand, who won 57-0.

Meanwhile Wales will need to wait to find out if they're through to the next stage after losing to Australia.

PA Media Wales also had a difficult match and are now waiting to see if they're through to the quarter-finals

They were looking for a win for automatic qualification to the quarter-finals but will now have to wait for the other matches to finish, to see if they're among the two best third-placed teams.

England are also gunning for a place in the quarter-finals and will face South Africa tomorrow.

New Zealand v. Scotland: Match breakdown

PA Media

The first try was scored by New Zealand in just two minutes, with try number two coming just eight minutes later.

Within 20 minutes, New Zealand had four tries and two converted, giving them a lead of 24 points.

Try number five was scored at the half an hour mark, and by half-time (40 minutes) New Zealand had a score of 45, while Scotland still hadn't managed to score.

PA Media Scotland were stronger in the second half but it still wasn't enough to score against New Zealand

Scotland were, however, in much better shape in the second half.

The pressure they put on their rivals led to one of New Zealand's team receiving a yellow card.

But despite their best efforts, they struggled to slow the hosts, who managed to score their ninth try before the final whistle.

Wales v Australia: Match Breakdown

PA Media Wales managed seven points but it wasn't enough to beat Australia

Australia had to battle hard to secure their win against Wales.

They took the lead after just five minutes, converting the try to secure the full seven points.

Neither team scored again until the 24th minute, when Wales equalised.

PA Media Despite Wales' best effort, Australia came out on top

But just before half time, Australia kicked a penalty and took the lead again, heading into the break 10-7.

In the final 10 minutes, Australia managed another three points to secure a 13-7 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Wales will have to wait to see how well they've done compared to all the other teams before knowing if they're through to the next stages too.