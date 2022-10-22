Flying cars: Are we one step closer to driving flying cars?

Alef Alef's vision for its flying car

Can you imagine rocking up to school in one of these?

Well one company in America wants to release what they're calling the first true flying car by as early as 2025!

There are already two cars that can drive and fly, but the boss at Alef says these aren't proper flying cars because they need an airport to be able to take off.

So what's different about the Model A? Let's take a look!

How to get a car to fly

Alef An illustration shown during the launch of the Model A in flight - it shows how the car would flip onto its side to become a biplane

Model A is still in development but chief executive and co-founder of Alef, Jim Dukhovny, has some strict criteria he wants the model to fit to be classed as a flying car.

He said: "A flying car has to be a car, which means it can drive on a regular street, park in a regular parking space. And it also should have vertical take-off".

Getty Images Here's an example of another flying car which has been made in China. It also takes off vertically but it doesn't look like it would be able to park on the streets easily!

But how?

The top surface of the Model A's car-like exterior is a mesh so that air can pass through to eight propellers inside the body which provide lift.

But flying any distance using these alone, without the assistance of wings, would need LOADS of power.

Getty Images This is what a traditional biplane looks like

So, Model A transforms into a biplane for longer flights - they're planes that have one wing on top of the other.

To do this, it has to turn on its side after lift-off, and because of the clever use of mesh, the long sides of the vehicle then become the top and bottom wings.

Some experts say there are still issues with the idea, just because of the sheer weight of the machine, and the amount of power it would need would require really heavy batteries.

Alef A prototype of the Model A

But Alef says it's been able to successfully carry out the transition in "scaled flights" - which is where the prototype is made smaller and tested at a different size - and they've done that with larger prototypes too.

Now all that's left is to perfect the model full-size.

What is a prototype? A prototype is an early version of a device or vehicle which is used to test an idea or invention.

But how would we drive them in practice?

To fly a biplane at the moment, you need a pilot's licence and not many people have those!

The regulation of a vehicle like this is also likely to be really strict, take a long time and cost a lot of money.

People in charge will also probably impose strict rules on where they can be flown, and we haven't yet got any highways in the sky!

Alef still reckon flying cars are the future though - better get saving though because it'll cost you a whopping $300,000 (£266,000)!