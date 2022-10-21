Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has been sacked

PA Media Ian Baraclough was the NI manager since June 2020

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager.

The Irish FA made the decision after the team narrowly avoided relegation to the fourth tier of the Nations League.

He came under increasing pressure after his team won just four out of 22 competitive fixtures under his leadership.

The search for a new manager now begins, with NI not in competitive action again until March. Possible candidates include Michael O'Neill, from whom Baraclough took over in June 2020.

He was sacked by Stoke City back in August.

"Under Ian's stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude," said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

"However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA board has subsequently taken this decision.

"We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland."

What led to this outcome?

Getty Images Northern Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2020 after losing against Slovakia

Former Under-21 manager Baraclough was promoted to the senior job following O'Neill's departure to Championship side Stoke.

Prior to joining NI, Baraclough enjoyed a successful spell with League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers before taking charge at Motherwell.

Having initially agreed an 18-month deal, the IFA handed Baraclough a two-year contract extension last December which was supposed to take him through the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Getty Images Ian Baraclough's side beat Kosovo last month after a long run of losses

His third game in charge was Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, which they won via a penalty shootout.

However, their hopes of reaching the Euros were dashed in a 2-1 home defeat by Slovakia.

Since then, NI have struggled to find any momentum.

They finished third in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with nine points from eight games, while last month's home victory over Kosovo ended a 14-game winless run in the Nations League.