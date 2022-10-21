The Masked Dancer Final: Who's behind the masks?

ITV

This weekend is the Grand Final of one of TV's most extra talent shows!

Yes, we'll find out who will be crowned champ of The Masked Dancer.

Over the last few weeks we've seen 12 acts unmasked and whittled down - now just three remain: Pearly King, Scissors and Onomatopoeia.

But who will win and most importantly who will be revealed when they... "Take it off"?

Have your say for who YOU want to win in our vote, and let us know who YOU think they are in the comments. We'll help you with some "clues" below.

Onomatopoeia

Getty Images Adam Garcia, David Tennant and Thierry Henry

The panel have been all over the place in trying to guess who this is - from Australian Nativity 3 actor Adam Garcia, to Dr Who and Nativity 2 star David Tennant, to former Arsenal footballer Thierry Henry!

Some of the clues we've seen are this person dancing through a library and surrounded by books, references to Australia and musical theatre, and a science kit.

They've danced to Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Black Eyed Peas.

Scissors

Getty Images Ashley Roberts, Jojo Siwa and Kimberley Wyatt

OK so Scissors always speaks with a US accent and they've danced to Justin Bieber, Spice Girls and even to We Don't Talk About Bruno, from Encanto.

Scissors is a great dancer and they've said they've been close to a megastar. They also made a point of needing 40 winks and showing a cereal bowl.

The judges have guessed loads of names - including Ashley Roberts from Heart Breakfast and Strictly, along with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates: Kimberley Wyatt from CBBC show Almost Never and former BGT judge Nicole Scherzinger.

But there's also been a shout out for Dance Moms' bow-legend, Jojo Siwa.

Pearly King

Getty Images Danny Dyer, Bruno Tonioli and Bear Grylls

Could it really be ex-Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli in there?

There have been several clues about the east end of London, lots of chat about their wild mane, swimming trunks on the wall and having a past filled with shiny, sparkly objects.

A few of the judges think all of this points to the flamboyant Strictly judge, who once danced in a music video in trunks, but the London connection has people wondering if it's EastEnders and The Wall star Danny Dyer.

Chief Scout and TV host Bear Grylls and I'm a Celeb winner Joe Swash have also been mentioned.

