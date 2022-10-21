Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she is stepping down after just 45 days in office.

She has been faced with a series of events and decisions over the last few weeks, which have raised questions about her leadership.

In the end she lost the support of too many people in her party and decided she had to resign.

A new leader of the Conservative Party will be chosen over the week.

We spoke to some of you guys to see what you thought about it all.