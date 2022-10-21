New prime minister: How will they be chosen and who could it be?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Liz Truss step down as PM

On Thursday we saw UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resign, which means she'll be standing down from the job after just six weeks.

This is the shortest time anyone has been prime minister for in the history of British politics.

For weeks people had been focused on the mistakes they thought she had made, but now everyone's attention has turned to choosing a new leader.

The new leader of the Conservative Party, which is the party which is in power in government, will automatically become the prime minister as well.

So let's find out more about how this is likely to happen.

How will a new leader be chosen?

Liz Truss will officially leave the job when her successor as Conservative Party leader is found.

The party has been given a week to find a new leader, who will become the fifth Conservative prime minister in six years.

MPs now have between now and 2pm on Monday 24 October to put their name forward, and will then need to get 100 other Conservative MPs to support them.

This is more than they needed at the last contest, where Liz Truss was chosen as PM. Then only 20 nominations were needed.

As there are currently 357 Tory MPs, this means a maximum of three candidates will be able to progress.

If only one person gets the 100 nominations needed they will become the next leader, and as a result, the new prime minister.

If there is more than one candidate, Conservative MPs will be asked to vote for who they want to become the next leader.

This vote will be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday.

Key dates Monday 24 October - Deadline for Conservative MPs to put themselves forward - Vote held among MPs to decide on number one candidate. - If only one candidate by end of this process will know who new leader will be. Friday 28 October - If party members have to decide between more than one candidate, this is the date we will find out who the new leader will be.

If there are three candidates, the one with the fewest number of votes will be eliminated by 6pm and then MPs will vote again to decide between the final two.

This will happen straight after the first vote - taking place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm - so whatever happens, the MPs choice will be decided by 9pm on Monday.

At this stage the person with the fewest votes could decide to drop out of the contest - this is what happened when Theresa May was being elected as leader.

If this happens the remaining candidate automatically becomes the new leader, but if they stay in the contest there will have to be another vote by party members.

Party members include members of the public who have joined the Conservative party, will then be asked to take part in an online vote to decide the winner.

It is hoped the two candidates will take part in a television debate before then to help people get to understand them and their policies better.

We will know who has won by Friday 28 October.

The King will then ask that person to form a government, becoming the UK's next prime minister!

Who could be in the running to be the next prime minister?

Rishi Sunak

Getty Images Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the last leadership contest

You might remember Rishi Sunak as the former chancellor, who worked closely alongside Boris Johnson.

He was in charge of the UK's money during the coronavirus pandemic and made some decisions that were popular, including supporting businesses.

He also launched the 'East Out to Help Out' scheme to get people spend their money again after lockdown in an attempt to help the UK economy.

He ran against Liz Truss in the last leadership contest, coming second, but since then he seems to have gained popularity with many.

His warning about how Liz Truss's policies would affect the economy proved to be true.

As a result, some think he is a much safer pair of hands when it comes to the UK's money - something people care a lot about.

But some within the Conservative Party aren't happy about how he left Boris Johnson's government, saying he let the then prime minster down.

If he decides to run again he'll have to convince MPs loyal to Boris Johnson that he can be trusted.

Boris Johnson

Reuters

He stood down as leader in July but some think he could try and stage a comeback.

During the time Liz Truss was prime minister the Conservative Party became much more unpopular with the public - which made people worried that they could lose power completely when there is a general election.

The general election is when all members of the public can vote for who they want to become their local member of parliament (MP), and the party that has the most MPs becomes the party in government.

Mr Johnson could try and argue he can restore the public's confidence in the party again and having led his party to victory at the last election, can do so again.

But although he was popular when he won the election, decisions he made including breaking rules during lockdown led to many to call for him to go.

So will MPs, party members and the country at large have forgiven him?

Penny Mordaunt

Getty Images

Penny Mordaunt was also in the running against Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, finishing third.

In 2019 she became the UK's first female defence secretary, and is currently the leader of the House of Commons - an important job which means she has to try and keep MPs from all parties in check.

Although the MP is widely expected to throw her hat in the ring to replace Liz Truss, some within the party don't think she is a good choice.

They worry her views on trans rights will affect how popular she is and damage their chances of winning another general election.

Suella Braverman

Getty Images

Suella Braverman was the former home secretary as part of Liz Truss's government, but quit earlier this week after admitting she had broken the rules by sending emails from her personal account.

She is thought to have ambitions to rise higher within the party, so could put herself forward among MPs to see if she can get the 100 nominations she would need to have a go at the contest.

Ben Wallace

AFP

He is currently known for his role as defence secretary and has had many government roles before.

Many within the party think he would make a good leader, but despite his popularity within the Conservatives he hasn't ever put himself forward for the PM job before.

He has also been praised for his strong support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion on 24 February.

But it remains to be seen if the top job is one he is interested in.

Someone else?

Getty Images

Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat, who stood in the last contest, held over the summer, have all said they won't be going for the job.

Other names being put forward as contenders, although not confirmed, include International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis.