Sesame Street: Do you know Cookie Monster's real name?

The lovable Sesame Street TV character is known for polishing off an entire plate of cookies in record speed - earning him the name Cookie Monster.

But did you know that's not his real name?

The character who is also known from the Muppets shared the news on social media earlier this week, with shock and confusion from many fans.

Do you want to know what he is actually called? We'll reveal the news below so if you want to keep him in your eternal memory as Cookie Monster stop reading now.

Here he is being interviewed on American TV - but now he doesn't eat just cookies but also fruit and veg as well!

His name is Sid! Yes that's right, he wrote on twitter: 'Did you know me name is Sid? But me still like to be called Cookie Monster.'

While it might have come as a surprise it seems like many people are a fan of Cookie Monster's real name, with the post getting more than 38,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Cookie Monster has been part of the Sesame Street cast since 1969, it seemed like this has certainly been a well kept secret for the past 53 years.

But in fact, after fans did some investigating, they discovered he'd actually revealed his name at least twice before - in a song in 2004 and later in an interview in 2017.

He's not the only Sesame Street character who has revealed their name either. Snuffy's real name is Aloysius Snuffleupagus!

Do you have a nickname? Perhaps it's based on your favourite thing, like Cookie Monster's, or something else entirely! Let us know in the comments.