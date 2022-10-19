The long-running cartoon series Thomas and Friends recently introduced its first ever autistic character!

Bruno the Brake Car is played by nine-year-old voice actor Elliott.

Mattel, the US toy company behind the children's TV show, said it had carefully developed Bruno's character to ensure they represented autism accurately.

Ricky went to meet Elliott to find out what's it's like voicing a character like Bruno and why he thinks having autism represented on screen is so important.