Liz Truss: A chaotic 24 hours for the prime minister

Jessica Taylor/PA

It might've been a normal day for you at school yesterday, but for Liz Truss it's been a rocky 24 hours as prime minister.

Ms Truss has been in the top job since 6 September 2022, but during that time some of the government's actions have drawn a lot of criticism.

And yesterday she lost another member of her top team.

Let's take a look at the last 24 hours in politics...

Breakfast time

Getty Images Liz Truss looked pretty confident when she left 10 Downing Street yesterday

While you were getting up for school, Liz Truss was most likely waking up to that same feeling you get before a big test or exam.

She was preparing to face MPs from her own party, the Conservatives, and the opposition parties, like Labour and the Liberal Democrats, at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), where she was going to face a lot of questions about how she's handled the past few weeks.

She's already said sorry for her mistakes but MPs haven't quite forgiven and forgotten yet - with some of her own MPs calling for her to resign.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Snakes and ladders for PM Liz Truss

As we showed you earlier this week, her friend and colleague Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as Chancellor of the Exchequer after a really negative reaction to the mini-budget.

Then those economic plans set out in that budget were almost entirely scrapped by his replacement Jeremy Hunt.

Allowing Mr Hunt to rip up those plans and start again has led to people saying the prime minister has lost much of her authority.

Lunchtime

Jessica Taylor/PA Liz Truss faced MPs in the House of Commons

While you were scoffing down your school dinner, Liz Truss probably had a few butterflies in her belly as she arrived in the House of Commons to face MPs on the famous green benches.

It was the first time she had faced MPs since changing the economic plans again.

At PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for Ms Truss to quit, to which she replied "I'm a fighter, not a quitter".

Political experts have said she did pretty well under the circumstances, but there was still a lot of unrest within the Conservative party.

Home time

Getty Images Suella Braverman handed in her resignation as home secretary

While you were heading home from school, Liz Truss's woes were only getting bigger.

Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary after just 43 days in the job.

In her letter of resignation, she said it was because she had accidentally broken some government security rules.

Although the letter didn't say that she was resigning because of the prime minister, she did take a swipe at Ms Truss, saying she had "concerns about the direction of this government".

Getty Images This is Grant Shapps, the new home secretary

Grant Shapps is now the new home secretary.

He was the former transport secretary when Boris Johnson was prime minister but he didn't actually back Liz Truss when she was up against Rishi Sunak for the top job.

He was even fired as transport secretary by Ms Truss when she became PM but despite this he said he's "looking forward to getting on with the job".

Chill time and bedtime

PA Media Politicians gathered to hear the results of the vote on fracking

While you were resting before bed, Liz Truss's day was still not over.

There was a big vote in Parliament about fracking, and many Conservative MPs saw this as an opportunity to vote in a way that would show Liz Truss they don't have confidence in her.

Politicians from Liz Truss' party told reporters that they did not know what was happening with an important vote, and there were reports of arguments between them as the vote was going on.

There were even some accusations of bullying.

All this has led to many politicians and journalists asking how long Liz Truss can go on for.