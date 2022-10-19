Taylor Swift: New album Midnights drops on Friday

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday 21 October.

The US singer-songwriter will be dropping the official video to the single Anti-Hero the same day.

It will be a treat for Taylor Swift fans who last had an album release in 2020 when she brought out Folklore and Evermore.

Taylor is a multi-million selling international superstar, but how well do you know her? Have a go at our quiz to find out!

