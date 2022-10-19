Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Getty Images

Are you that person - who always seems to get bitten by mozzies - whilst those around you remain bite-free?

Scientists have known for a while that mosquitos don't attack everyone equally, but new research suggests why some people are "mosquito magnets".

According to a new study at Rockefeller University, in the US, the reason some people are more affected by the pests is all to do with body odours.

There are about 3,500 species of mosquito that live all over the world.

Many of them feed on the blood of humans and animals and because of this they can sometimes spread disease.

Mosquito bites are very itchy, which is why it can be particularly irritating when you are the only person affected.

While previous research revealed that mosquitoes use a cocktail of smells to sniff out humans, this new study has found that a unique smell means some people are more affected than others.

Why do mosquitoes always bite the same people?

Getty Images Does this look familiar? You might produce more of a particular acid which makes you more attractive you mozzies

Researchers from Rockefeller University in New York designed an experiment to put the mosquitos to the test.

A group of 64 volunteers wore nylon on their arms for a six hours to pick up their individual smell.

Two nylons from different participants were then put in a canister with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to see which one they preferred.

At the end of the test, the team were able to see which ones were more attractive to mozzies than others.

According to the study, published in the journal Cell, one participant's smell profile stood out.

The "mosquito magnet" was 100 times more attractive to the mosquitoes than the least attractive people.

What makes someone more attractive to mosquitoes?

Getty Images The study found people who are "mosquito magnets" are likely to stay that way for the rest of their life

The scientists then looked at what might have caused such a difference and found the people who were most attractive to mosquitoes all had high levels of carboxylic acids.

Humans produce carboxylic acids through the waxy coating we all get on our skins called sebum.

The study which was published in the journal Cell had more bad news for these people who have a higher levels of these chemical on their skin.

According to the study, the levels don't change over time which unfortunately means if you're a mosquito magnet now, you're likely to still be a mosquito magnet for the rest of your life.

The good news is scientists hope by understanding what skin odours are most attractive to the mosquito, they might be able to develop more effective repellents to protect people from them.