Scientists prove dogs judge humans on their competence

Justin Paget Ever wonder what your dog is thinking? Scientists in Japan have an idea...

Experts studying how dogs behave around people have discovered our furry friends could be judging us!

Researchers at Kyoto University in Japan tested a number of pet dogs in a special experiment.

They found the dogs were more interested in the humans who performed better at certain tasks, than those who struggled.

Female dogs proved to be the most judgemental - much preferring the most competent humans!

ulkas Researchers have been looking at the social links between dogs and humans for a long time

How did they work out dogs are judgy?

The team tested 74 different pet dogs, from lots of different breeds, in their research.

Human volunteers were put into two groups. The first group were told to open an empty container quickly, and show it to the dog.

Zontica Your dog might be keeping a close eye on whether or not you're good at feeding it!

The second group were told to struggle to open the same empty box, and then give up.

After this, the dogs were shown the same two sets of people, who both held treats.

The dogs then chose which human to get the treats from.

Do dogs judge their owners?

Overall the dogs chose treats from the human who had shown the ability to open a box quickly!

fotografixx Dogs have an incredible sense of smell - scientists think they can sense if we're stressed!

This showed that dogs can tell when humans are doing a task well - so if you're struggling to open the dog food - your dog might be judging you!

Researchers hope they can use the new information to find out more about how dogs interact with us.

Why do dogs judge humans?

This judgement, based on how another animal acts is something seen in other animals like dolphins, ravens and chimpanzees - all animals that live socially.

The research team hopes they can prove more of a social link between humans and dogs, and learn more about how dogs interact with each other.