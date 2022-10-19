World record: First woman to swim the length of Britain!

Jasmine Harrison Jasmine Harrison arrived in John O'Groats on Tuesday afternoon

Meet Jasmine Harrison - the 23-year-old who has become the first woman to swim the entire length of Britain.

She dove into the challenge at the start of July in Land's End, Cornwall and arrived in John O'Groats, Canisbay in mid-October.

This means she spent more than 110 days at sea swimming a total of 900 miles (1,448km) - that's nearly the equivalent of London to Paris three times over!

And it's not her first record - last year she became the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Getty Images It's common to come across jellyfish like this one around Britain's coast and Jasmine had a few run-ins with them during the challenge

For this challenge, she would try and swim between four and 12 hours a day which were broken up into shifts so she could still eat and sleep in the support boat that followed her throughout the journey.

The longest distance she covered in one day was 31 miles (50km).

It wasn't all plain sailing either - she was stung a few times by jellyfish and was even followed by a shark!

Jasmine Harrison Jasmine Harrison has spent over three months on her mammoth swimming mission

She said: "From the moment I first dived into the water to finally reaching dry land again, this has been a truly epic experience.

"From all the jellyfish to the constant cold and chafing from my wetsuit, it's been really tough, but at the time it was also incredibly rewarding."

Yep that's right, her wetsuit made it quite an uncomfortable challenge, and she also suffered from "salt mouth", a condition which dries out the tongue and throat making it hard to swallow.

But she said that she was determined to inspire others and support two charities - marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd UK, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Getty Images John O'Groats is known as the most northern point of mainland Scotland and where Jasmine completed her journey

Jasmine added: "This challenge has further inspired me to work with organisations driven by protecting the environment and I hope too that by doing this I have inspired others and shown that when you put your mind to something, anything is possible and you can overcome any obstacles that are put in your way."

Her parents and her dog, Bonnie, welcomed her back on dry land once she arrived in the far north of Scotland.

She joins the likes of Ross Edgley and Sean Conway, who are the only other two people to have completed this swim.

Well done Jasmine!