Mercury Music Prize: Little Simz wins top music award

This year's Mercury Music Prize was awarded to rapper Little Simz for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

She was up against other popular musicians such as Harry Styles and Sam Fender.

Little Simz' album was called "accomplished" and "complex" for the way it handled political themes, as well as the rapper's personal life.

The Mercury Prize is awarded for the best British and Irish Album of the Year.

Little Simz performed on the BBC Live Lounge last year

A year of success

This isn't the first award for Little Simz in 2022. She also won a Brit Award earlier in the year for Best New Artist.

Little Simz grew up in Islington in London, where she attended St Mary's Youth Club - a place where other famous musicians Leona Lewis and Alexandra Burke went when they were younger!

The judges said her album showed "lasting value and real artistry".

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is a hip-hop album, with coming-of-age themes from Little Simz' own experiences, including gender and race.

The album got to number four in the UK album chart and won a special BBC poll from top music critics.

'We all changed people's lives with music'

This is what Little Simz said about the other nominees for the Mercury Award this year.

After being given the award, she performed a song from the album, and thanked her family and producer.

Simone Joyner She performed to huge crowds at Reading and Leeds festival this year

"I just pray I can do what I can and contribute what I can to the landscape of music and society in whatever way" she said.

She explained she wants to "speak for those that don't have a voice and use my platform and my gift for the greater good."

The shortlist

Little Simz was up against a huge range of popular musicians from this year.

Harry Styles was nominated for his album Harry's House and Joy Crookes for her album Skin.

Getty Images Harry Styles was unable to perform at the show due to his ongoing world tour

The other nominees for the award were Sam Fender, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Bulter, Kojey Radical, Fergus McCreadie, Nova Twins, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, and Yard Act.

The awards ceremony was held at the Hammersmith Apollo, in London.