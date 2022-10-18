Japanese temple toilets damaged after man reverses car into them

Getty Images The accident happened at Tofukuji Temple in south-eastern Kyoto

Someone's going to be flushed with embarrassment for this one...

Japan's oldest toilet has been nearly destroyed after someone accidentally drove a car into it!

The damage was caused by a worker at the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association, whose job it is to protect and preserve culturally significant items and places.

It's hoped the historic restroom - which is around 500 years old - will be able to be restored, although it'll take a lot of work.

Getty Images No one else was inside the temple at the time of the accident

The local police said the man had parked in front of the 'tosu' restroom and didn't realise his car was in reverse when he put his foot on the accelerator, launching the car backwards and into the structure.

The incident happened at the Tofukuji Temple in the western Kyoto region, which was originally used by monks in the 15th century.

The toilets don't look much like the loos we see today.

Getty Images Although these are NOT the toilets found at the Tofukuji Temple, they look a bit similar as they're just holes in the ground to squat over!

Within the wooden room, there are 20 holes in the ground and when it was in use up to 100 monks could use it at the same time!

Luckily no one was hurt and the holes haven't been damaged, but the original wooden door is said to have been "ruined" while the walls and some of the pillars were damaged too.

Norihiko Murata, a Kyoto official in charge of cultural heritage preservation said when they restore it, they'll try and keep as much of its cultural value as possible.