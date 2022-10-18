play
Spooky updates on Mario Kart, Minecraft, Fortnite and Roblox!

Last updated at 16:34
Animated gaming characters, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Mario KartNintendo / Getty / Fortnite / Epic Games/ Minecraf
All sorts of spooky updates are on the horizon...

Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft and Mario Kart have all announced some exciting updates for the spooky season.

These include everything from new skins, in-game items, and even new maps!

Some features are already available now - with others ready for the week before Halloween.

Read on to find out more about what creepy surprises gamers can expect this October.

Fortnitemares!

A truly spooky update is coming to Fortnite for Halloween - and it's called Fortnitemares!

Players have to head to the Reality Tree to see DJ Lyka, where they can transform into a wolf-like monster.

They will complete a Ritual Emote before being given Howler Claws - which gives them special abilities!

Fortnite screenshot showing wolf characterFortnite / Epic Games
Check out these new skills with the Howler Claws!

These include tracking vision and being able to tell if you're being followed whilst playing.

As well as the Howler, there's also special 'unvaulted' items being introduced, like Candy and a Pumpkin Launcher.

Animated pumpkin gunFortnite / Epic Games
Throw some pumpkins with this special new launcher
Minecraft SpookyFest 2022

There's something spooky coming to Minecraft this month!

At the start of the October Minecraft Spookyfest began - bringing new skins, print-out mob masks, and some special rewards.

In Minecraft Dungeons people can take part in the special "Spooky Fall". There are special rewards available, including the Red Phantom pet!

Minecraft characters with the text "Halloween spooky season" aboveMinecraft / Mojang
Minecraft is celebrating Halloween with skins, items and games on Minecraft Dungeons!

Away from the game, Minecraft is helping fans dress up as 13 different iconic characters with masks of a Creeper, Enderman, or Zombie!

In the week before Halloween, there's a free skin pack in Minecraft Dungeons with plenty of spooky options!

People dressed up as minecraft charactersAndrew Chin
Roblox

Lots of different games across Roblox are getting an update for Halloween - here's some of the highlights!

  1. Bloxburg is getting pumpkins, popcorn, and candy floss!
  2. Murder Mystery 2 is getting a mysterious update with new candies available
  3. Mining Simulator 2 will have a pumpkin egg, which can be earned from candy corn.
  4. My Restaurant is going to have some new tasks, including a haunted coffin of rewards, and a spooky horse!
Person holding phone with Roblox logo onSOPA Images
All sorts of spooky things are coming to Roblox this year!
Mario Kart tour

For the Mario Kart Tour app players can expect a special new season - with the 2022 Halloween tour!

A brand new course is coming to the game - GBA Boo Lake. This has come from the old version on the Game Boy.

GBA Boo Lake features a spooky course around the murky and mysterious Boo Lake - try not to fall in!

As well Boo Lake, players can also expect a new battle course - Twilight House.

Mario Kart Tour game on a mobile phoneGetty Images
Do you play Mario Kart Tour, or prefer playing on a console? Let us know in the comments!

