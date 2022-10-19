World's Best School: Dunoon Grammar School wins community prize

Dunoon Grammar School Dunoon Grammar School wants people to stay in the community after they leave school

A school in Dunoon in Scotland is celebrating a huge achievement after being named one of the winners of T4 Education's World's Best School Prizes!

The awards were launched as a way to celebrate schools everywhere for the important role they play in developing the next generation of learners - that's YOU!

Dunoon Grammar School scooped the prize for Community Collaboration.

Let's take a look at what makes it so special!

Getty Images Dunoon is a rural area to the West of Glasgow in Scotland

Dunoon Grammar School is in a rural area, which means it's surrounded by lots of countryside.

It means that lots of students from the local area move away once they finish school to find other opportunities elsewhere.

So, to try and encourage young people to stay in the area, the school started running more than 50 skill-based courses which enable students to learn about industries which are really important to the local economy.

They include learning about things like travel, tourism and business skills.

It's all helping towards the Dunoon Project - the town's plan to build a huge mountainside tourist attraction which will open up more jobs for local young people.

As well as the title of Community Collaboration champions, the school has also won a whopping $50,000 (around £40,000), which it'll use for more advanced technology for remote learning.

PA Media Actress Emma Thompson has praised the school for its hard work!

Emma Thompson - who you may recognise from films like Harry Potter and Nanny McPhee - is a long-time supporter of the school. She said she cried when she heard it'd won!

She said: "You've put Dunoon Grammar School into a kind of global recognition moment.....

"We're so thrilled for you, and so proud of you, and I hope you all just feel, well, on top of the world because at this moment in time that's where you are."

There were also four other categories to win in the World's Best School Prizes - for Supporting Healthy Lives, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and for Environmental Action.

Let us know what the best thing is about your school in the comments below!