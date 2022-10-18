Animals get into the Halloween spooky spirit

Getty Images How are animals at zoos getting in the Halloween spirit?

The spoooooky season is upon us, a time filled with spine-tingling scares, creepy costumes and terrifying treats.

However, it's not just humans who have been getting into the Halloween spirit!

Animals in zoos around the UK are also getting ready for the big day in lots of different ways.

Read on to find out more!

Frightening foods at Whipsnade Zoo

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Aardvarks Nacho and Terry exploring their terrifying treats

Some of the animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo have been have tucking into some truly gruesome Halloween foods provided by their zookeepers.

Pumpkins made out of papier-mache and wooden bats were filled with the animals' favourite insects.

Aardvarks Nacho and Terry, and meerkat Joey who are all new to the zoo used their senses to investigate the ghoulish treats and seek out the tasty bugs hidden inside.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo This meerkat looks very proud of his paper pumpkin!

"Our inquisitive new aardvarks and meerkats love to explore and play with anything new, and they seemed pretty delighted with their spooky snacks," said ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's Sarah McGregor.

"Joey, our newest meerkat, seemed to think the papier-mache pumpkin was a great place for hide-and-seek, and as soon as he'd eaten the treats, immediately climbed inside it!

Terrifying trail at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo Chester Zoo is showcasing some of its more unusual animals this Halloween season

Chester Zoo is using the power of technology to provide spooks this year. Visitors to the zoo will be able to take part in an Halloween interactive trail for the very first time.

It features a number of different animals including a Komodo dragon, two types of viper, poison dart frogs, a tarantula and even an upside-down jellyfish!

Chester Zoo Chester Zoo's Halloween trail features a tarantula

"Halloween is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the unknown species Chester Zoo is home to, inspiring visitors to care for our cause of preventing extinction of not only the renowned species like elephants, giraffes and rhinos, but the more unusual and extraordinary animals that may just shock, surprise or spook you!" said the zoo's admissions and membership manager Gemma Bamford.

Animal education at Drusillas Park

Drusillas Park Did you know that rats, which are often portrayed as dirty, clean themselves all the time!

Staff at Drusillas Park have taken a different approach for Halloween this year.

The occasion is often linked to scary creatures like hissing snakes lurking in the dark, filthy rats hiding in the sewers, and spiders with giant fangs waiting to pounce.

However, the park wants to show that animals like this aren't as scary as they might seem and many of the things people believe about them are actually myths.

"Drusillas is home to several Halloween-associated animals, many of which have friendly encounters with school children every week as part our education sessions," said zookeeper Helena Farley.

"Around this time of year, these animals get a really bad reputation..."

Drusillas Park Drusillas Park wants to show people that creepy crawlies aren't as scary as they think

During October half term, visitors can meet and learn about lots of different "mini monsters" including Madagascan hissing cockroaches and giant African millipedes, both of which lots of people are afraid of.

"I love teaching about our creepy crawlies as they really aren't as scary as they are made out to be, they are incredibly fascinating." Helena said.

Which 'scary' Halloween animals or critters are your favourite and why? Let us know in the comments below!