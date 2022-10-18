Should logos on school uniforms be scrapped?

Getty Images Do you think school logos on uniforms should be banned?

For lots of children in the UK, having a logo on your school uniform is normal.

However, in Wales, this could soon be a thing of the past.

The country is looking into scrapping logos on uniforms as part of a review.

It's all linked to finding ways to make school uniforms more affordable for families.

Why is this being considered?

Getty Images Uniforms can be expensive for some families

Many schools have uniform that show school badges or link directly to the school as they want pupils to feel they belong to their school and represent it - and to help them feel proud of their school.

However, Wales' education minister Jeremy Miles has launched a new project looking at possible ways school uniforms can be made cheaper.

Different options will be taken into consideration including schools having no logos on their uniforms, or logos being provided to people for free.

It's thought alternatives like this could give more families the opportunity to buy uniforms for less, as they can choose where to purchase them from.

The consultation will also look at whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts. This is when a school makes an agreement with a specific seller of uniforms and it often means parents and guardians can only purchase their children's clothing from that one retailer.

It can be a problem as some suppliers have expensive uniforms which can be very costly for lots of people, especially families with more than one child.

Cost of living

Parents, carers, pupils, governors, teachers and uniform suppliers are being asked to take part in the consultation which will run until the end of November.

"The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost-of-living crisis," Mr Miles said.

"I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum.

"However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school.

What's being done elsewhere?

Getty Images Grants are available across the UK to help parents with uniform costs, but is this enough?

Expensive schools uniforms have also been recognised as a problem for lots of families in other parts of the UK.

A new law aimed at protecting parents in England who are struggling to pay for uniforms came into effect recently.

It means state schools, which are schools funded by the government, now have to remove unnecessary branded items from their uniforms.

It's so that parents and guardians have more options when it comes to where they buy their children's school clothes from.

In Scotland, a school clothing grant is available to help parents and guardians with paying for their children's school clothing and shoes.

A grant is money given by the government or another organisation for specific purpose which doesn't have to be paid back. Adults have to apply to their local council to get the money.

Similar grants are available in Wales and Northern Ireland.

A consultation looking at school uniforms was also launched in Scotland earlier this year and it closed this week. The government says it'll help shape new national guidance on uniforms and reduce the cost of school clothing for families.