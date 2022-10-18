Ballon d'Or: Which male and female players won the famous trophy?

Getty Images The trophy is awarded to the best male and female player of the year

One of footballs' biggest award ceremonies took place on Monday night.

The Ballon D'or is an annual event where the famous golden trophy is given to the footballer of the year.

The player given the award is voted for by 100 journalists from all around the world.

The winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, which is awarded to the best female footballer of 2022, was also revealed on Monday.

So who got their hands on the coveted golden football? Read on to find out more.

Ballon d'Or winner

Getty Images Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or this year

It was Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema who won the Ballon d'Or this year for the very first time.

Benzema scored an impressive 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22.

His win means Benzema follows in the footsteps of some giants in the sport including Lionel Messi who has won the award a massive seven times, and Cristiano Ronaldo who has secured the win five times.

Other players who were in with a chance of winning the prized trophy this year included Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane who finished in second place and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne who was ranked the third best player.

Getty Images Football legend Zinedine Zidane presented his fellow Frenchman with the prestigious award

Benzema, who was the favourite this year, has now become the first Frenchman to win the prestigious award since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. Zidane was at the event to present his fellow Frenchman with the prize.

"This prize in front of me makes me really proud," said Benzema. "When I was small, it was a childhood dream, I never gave up. Anything is possible.

"I'm really proud of my journey here. It wasn't easy, it was a difficult time for my family as well."

Women's Ballon d'Or winner

Getty Images Alexia Putellas won the award for the second year in a row

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas made history after winning the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row.

The midfielder suffered an injury in the summer and was unable to join her team Spain at the Euros.

However, before her injury, Putellas was the Champions League top scorer for Barca last season with 11 goals in 10 games.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead, who was named England's Player of the Year earlier this year, was ranked second, and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr finished in third position.

Putellas, who could be on a break from football for up to a year after suffering her injury in training on the day before the Euros, has said her recovery is going well, "but it's certainly not a battle that is won just yet".

Getty Images The Barcelona captain is currently recovering from an injury

The player lead her side Barca to a win during the 2021-22 season, claiming the Spanish league title for the third season in a row. Her side won all 30 league matches, with Putellas scoring 18 goals and registering 15 assists.

"I'm very happy to be back here," said Putellas following the announcement of her win. "A year ago I was able to win this prize and it pushed me to want to get even better.

"Without my team-mates this wouldn't have been possible. I want to thank the technical staff and the coach as well. And to thank everyone involved at the club off the pitch."