How PM Truss has faced snakes and ladders

The new prime minister has had a tough first few weeks in charge.

After the celebrations of winning the top job, she had a very negative reaction to her plans to take the UK a new direction with her mini-budget - including from Members of Parliament on her own team.

After that she had to change direction, sack her friend and colleague Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and then saw her original plans scrapped almost entirely by his replacement Jeremey Hunt.

It's been like playing snakes and ladders ... and landing on more snakes. But being prime minister means affecting the lives of everyone in the UK so it's a lot more important than a game.

