Liz Truss: The ups and downs of a tough start for PM Liz Truss

New prime minister (PM) Liz Truss has had a tough first few weeks in charge.

The situation has led people to question if she should lose her job but now she has said sorry for making mistakes but says she won't be standing down as PM.

After the celebrations of winning the top job, she had a very negative reaction to her plans to take the UK in a new direction with her mini-budget - including from Members of Parliament on her own team.

After that she had to change direction, sack her friend and colleague Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer and then saw her original plans scrapped almost entirely by his replacement Jeremy Hunt.

It's been like playing snakes and ladders ... and landing on more snakes. But being prime minister means affecting the lives of everyone in the UK so it's a lot more important than a game.

What has she said?

In an interview with the BBC, she apologised for making mistakes, and says she's done the right things to fix them. She also said she's still committed to her original plan but accepts it will take longer to achieve.

She will hope that she can do enough to get back the support of her party and keep her job.

Ms Truss said she accepted responsibility for going "too far, too fast" - and she wanted to "say sorry for the mistakes that have been made".

She added: "I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say 'yes, I've made a mistake. I've addressed that mistake.' And now we need to deliver for people."

Shadow Treasury minister James Murray, from the opposition Labour Party, said the PM's apology "after weeks of blaming everyone else" would not "undo the damage" caused by her mini-budget.