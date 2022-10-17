Strictly: All the BBC theme tunes for this week's dances!

Strictly will be helping the BBC celebrate its 100th birthday

It's a very special theme on Strictly this week - celebrating 100 years of the BBC!

The dancing pairs will take to the floor to the themes of Doctor Who, Blue Peter, The Apprentice and lots more tunes made famous in BBC programmes.

The big opener for the night - danced by the professionals and judges - will see famous BBC shows taken over by Strictly fever!

You can find out all the theme tunes and songs, along with the chosen dances, below.

Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page if there's a theme tune you would love to dance to!

There are 12 pairs left in the competition - here's what they all will be dancing to on Saturday...

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita - The Apprentice theme tune

Ellie and Nikita get to dance to a theme tune that is already a piece of dance music. The Apprentice theme comes from a ballet of Romeo and Juliet.

The pair will be dancing a paso doble - which is a pretty fast-paced routine!

Fleur and Vito - Waterloo by ABBA

You might be wondering how ABBA ended up on the line-up - it's all because of Eurovision! ABBA won Eurovision in 1974, when the competition was hosted by the UK in Brighton.

Next year the BBC will be broadcasting Eurovision from Liverpool - which was recently chosen to host the contest.

Fleur and Vito will be dancing a jive to Waterloo.

Hulton Archive Is there an ABBA song that you would like to dance to?

Ellie Taylor and Johannes - Casualty theme tune

Casualty is a BBC drama set in a hospital. Ellie and Johannes will be dancing a Tango to its theme tune!

Helen and Gorka - Blue Peter theme tune

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton will get to dance a Charleston to her own theme tune!

It was written by composer Mike Oldfield especially for the show.

Helen Skelton left Blue Peter in 2013, after presenting it for five years

Jayde and Karen - Ballad of Barry and Freda

Jayde's dance will be celebrating all things BBC Comedy by dancing to comedian Victoria Wood's The Ballad of Barry and Freda.

Kym and Graziano - Ballroom Blitz by Sweet

Kym and Graziano will be dancing to this song from the 70s to remember the BBC's dance show before Strictly - which was called "Come Dancing".

The pair will be doing a quickstep - a ballroom classic!

Hamza and Jowita - On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons

Strictly has chosen this song by Imagine Dragons for celebrating BBC Nature - which includes BBC Earth, Planet Earth, and all shows about wonderful wildlife around the planet! The pair will dance a quickstep.

BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA BBC Nature's next big project is David Attenborough's series all about the British Isles

Molly and Carlos - Grange Hill theme

Grange Hill was one of the most popular BBC children's shows - it started back in 1978 and was set in a school in north London.

The pair will be celebrating BBC Children's and dancing a routine of their own choice to the theme tune.

James and Amy - EastEnders theme

James and Amy will dance a foxtrot routine to the theme tune of the BBC's most popular soap opera - which James has starred in since 2014!

EastEnders started in 1985, and it's set in the East End of London - there's been 34 series since it first aired.

Tyler and Dianne - Doctor Who theme

Tyler and Dianne hope to put together an out-of-this-world performance to this famous theme tune - from one of the BBC's most famous TV dramas!

They will be dancing a tango - hopefully with no Daleks or Cybermen on the dancefloor!

BBC Studios/James Pardon Are you a Doctor Who fan?

Tony and Katya - Grandstand theme

Grandstand was one of the BBC's longest-running sports shows. It's not been on since 2007 - but it started back in 1958.

Tony used to play for Arsenal and England's football teams - so he should be familiar with the song! They'll be dancing the Cha Cha.

Will and Nancy - Line of Duty

Line of Duty is a BBC police drama that has been very popular with adults - Will Mellor starred in the show back in 2016!

The pair will dance a special Viennese waltz to the theme tune.

The special Strictly show is on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Don't forget to let us know in the comments below which BBC theme tune you'd love to dance to.