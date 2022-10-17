Scottish independence: Nicola Sturgeon unveils plans if Scotland votes to become independent

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Should Scotland be an independent country?

The First Minister of Scotland has published a paper with a plan for how the country can overcome key issues to be able to leave the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Nicola Sturgeon announced a second Scottish Independence referendum would be held in October 2023.

A referendum is when adult voters are asked to vote on one particular question.

But not everyone agrees that now is the right time to hold this kind of vote.

Nicola Sturgeon is the First Minister of Scotland

What are Nicola Sturgeon's plans?

This is the third paper in a series published by the Scottish government which looks at how the country will overcome issues of independence ... such as what currency they'd use and how they'd control the border between Scotland and England.

At the moment, Members of the Scottish Parliament - known as MSPs - have control over things like hospitals and education within Scotland.

But some powers remain with the UK government based in Westminster, like relations with other countries and our defences.

Scottish independence would mean Scottish politicians would no longer sit in the UK parliament in Westminster and that the UK parliament would have no say on how Scotland was governed.

What is Scottish Independence and why is it a big issue? (May 2021)

But separating like this isn't quite as simple as it sounds, and there are lots of things to think about.

It's not the first time this debate has happened. People in Scotland voted against Scottish independence in a referendum back in 2014, but the First Minister says the situation is different now.

Nicola Sturgeon says leaving the UK and no longer being under Westminster control would mean a "stronger, fairer, more sustainable economy is more possible for Scotland".

She argues recent decisions around the mini-budget and cost of living crisis shows that the UK doesn't have economic stability and therefore, Scotland would be better off flying solo.

Currency - what money will Scotland use? Scotland would aim to move to a new currency - called the Scottish pound - if the country voted for independence. It wouldn't happen straight away though so in the meantime the country would continue to use the same currency - the pound sterling.

Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to re-join the EU The recently release plans show Scotland would apply to join the European Union - which the UK voted to leave in a different referendum back in 2016. Nicola Sturgeon has admitted re-joining the EU would need careful planning though to avoid the same border issues Northern Ireland has seen since Brexit .

What about the border? The border which separates England and Scotland is 96 miles (154km) long and currently, we're free to cross it as we wish with no controls or checks. Nicola Sturgeon has told journalists at a press conference that we won't need a passport to cross the border, but checks would be carried out on certain things like goods - merchandise, supplies, raw materials etc. - and services - like teachers, doctors and contractors.

Why doesn't everyone agree?

People campaigning for both sides during the 2014 vote

Politicians who oppose Nicola Sturgeon and her party, the SNP, have criticised the plans.

Members of the Scottish Conservatives have said that there are still some big questions that need answering and that right now, the focus should be on the cost of living crisis rather than another referendum.

Scottish Labour have called Nicola Sturgeon's plans "catastrophic" while the Scottish Liberal Democrats say the plans would mean even more cuts to Scotland's public services like the NHS.

The UK Government - who make decisions about the country in the Houses of Parliament - don't think now is the right time to be thinking about Scottish independence

The UK Government have also said that now is not the right time to be talking about a new independence vote.

A UK government spokesperson said: "People in Scotland want their governments to be focused on the issues that matter to them - growing our economy, ensuring our energy security, tackling the cost of living and supporting our friends in Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"This is simply not the time to be talking about another independence referendum."