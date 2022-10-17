Parkour World Championship in Japan: Amazing pictures
In what looks like a real-life Ninja Warrior contest, athletes leap and dive around a course using only their own power and momentum to spring over obstacles.
It's not often you meet someone upside down, but let's start with one of the champs! This is Elle Bucio competing in the Freestyle final. Elle, who's from Mexico, won the Freestyle gold medal. She's also a gymnast and even works as a stuntwoman on a Mexican TV show!
EPA
From upside down to flying through the air! This is Bohdan Kolmakov competing in the men's Speed final. Kolmakov, from Ukraine, won the gold medal.
EPA
In Freestyle, competitors have 70 seconds to show off their skills to move around the course using as many tricks as they know to rack up the points! Their routine is judged by a panel of international judges.
EPA
In Speed it's all about going fast! Competitors have to get through the 80-metre course in the quickest time possible. A bit like Ninja Warrior! This is Sweden's Miranda Tibbling who won the women's Speed final.
EPA
More than 120 athletes from 30 nations - like Noa Diorgina Man from the Netherlands - came to Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, to take part. The events took place in the venue used for the BMX and skateboarding events at the 2020 Olympic Games.
EPA
Parkour is the act of moving from point A to point B using obstacles in your path to increase your efficiency. Here Lilou Ruel (front) of France races against Dominique Doliviera (back) of South Africa.
EPA
It's also super hard work. Just ask Dimitrios Kyrsanidis of Greece as he celebrates after winning the men's Freestyle final! He looks pretty puffed out to us!