Why is Prime Minister Liz Truss under pressure?

Getty Images The PM has had a difficult few weeks which included sacking her friend Kwasi Kwarteng

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing increasing pressure from MPs in her own party following events that have taken place over the last few weeks.

Ms Truss has only been in the top position since 6 September, but some of the government's actions under her leadership have already drawn lots of criticism.

It led the Prime Minister to sack her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday last week, just 38 days after he was first appointed to the role.

There's still lots of uncertainty over what steps the government will take next, and some Tory MPs are now calling for the prime minister to resign.

So how did things get to this point? Read on to find out more.

Money problems

Getty Images The former chancellor was forced to step down from his role on Friday 14 October

One of the biggest issues for the Prime Minister is all about money.

Following her appointment as the UK's new leader, Liz Truss formed her new government which included MP Kwasi Kwarteng who was appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

This is a really important role as the chancellor is the person who makes big decisions about how the UK's finances are spent, and how money is raised through taxes and borrowing.

On the 23 September, the chancellor set out the government's future plans for spending in what was called the mini-budget. This included things like cutting taxes, reversing an increase on national insurance - which all adults who work in the UK pay on what they earn - and cutting income tax for the country's highest earners.

However, lots of people weren't happy about the plans and this led to lots of financial problems for the UK, with the value of the pound falling.

Chancellor problems

Getty Images Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the new chancellor

After facing lots of backlash from both opposition parties and her own party members, Liz Truss had some big decisions to make about the financial plans the government had said they'd be introducing.

The criticisms and uncertainties forced the government to go back on some of Mr Kwarteng's plans that had been announced as part of his mini-budget.

However, there were still lots of issues with the proposed financial plans for the UK and on 14 October, Ms Truss told her close friend and long-time colleague that he'd have to step down from his role.

MP Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the new chancellor and he and Liz Truss are said to be in discussions about what the government's new economic plans will be.

MP problems

Getty Images Lots of MPs wanted Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister over Liz Truss

Liz Truss was chosen to replace former prime minister Boris Johnson after winning the leadership race for the top position.

She was voted for by members of the Conservative Party, who are are people who have signed up to be official supporters of the party, including members of the public.

Ms Truss won by more than 20,000 votes over her opponent Rishi Sunak, who was the chancellor under Boris Johnson's government.

However, although she had the support of party members across the UK, there were MPs within her own party who were backing Mr Sunak and did not want Ms Truss to win.

This means that she still has some work to do to convince her team that she's the best person to have in charge.