Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is the latest celeb to leave Strictly?

Matt Goss has become the latest contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer faced Kym Marsh in the dance off on Sunday night when both couples performed their routines again.

The results show also saw a dramatic group dance to Lana del Rey's Young and Beautiful and a performance from George Ezra.

Matt called his time on Strictly "an extraordinary experience."

Matt and Nadiya were at the bottom of the leader board on Saturday night after performing their jive, with the judges awarding them 20 points in total.

A public vote was unable to save them and they were put up against Kym Marsh and her dance partner Graziano.

Kym and Graziano performed their Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings again.

Then Matt and Nadiya performed their Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

Following the dance off, all the judges chose to save Kym and Graziano.

Craig said: "I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that."

Motsi said: "From that dance off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano."

Nadiya and Matt's jive failed to beat Kym and Graziano's samba

Anton said: "Matt - that's your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself. But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano."

Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Kym and Graziano if she had been given the deciding vote.

Shirley said, "I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot on performances today. But the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that's who I'd save."

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Matt called it an "extraordinary experience".

He also thanked Nadiya saying: "I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."

The remaining twelve couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.40pm for a BBC 100 Special.