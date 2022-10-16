play
Watch Newsround

Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen will go to children's charity

Last updated at 10:28
comments
View Comments (9)
Paddington Bear tribute with flowersPA Media
Hundreds of bears were left among floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Over a thousand Paddington Bears and other teddies left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be sent to a children's charity.

The toys were left at royal residences across the UK after the late Queen's death in September.

The bears have been professionally cleaned and Buckingham Palace has said they will be donated to Barnardo's charity.

The Queen was patron of Barnardo's for more than 30 years before she passed the role to Camilla in 2016.

In the photo released by the royal family, Camilla, Queen Consort, is seen surrounded by some of the bears.

Camilla, Queen Consort, and teddiesGetty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort and some of the bears which were donated
Why did so many people leave Paddington Bears as a tribute?
The Queen and Paddington BearBuckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC/Heyday Films
The Queen offered Paddington tea and he offered her a marmalade sandwich in the sketch

Paddington Bear became linked with the late Queen after she took part in a sketch with the well-known character for her Jubilee celebrations.

During the comedy clip, the late Queen opened her handbag to reveal she kept a marmalade sandwich in there "for later".

When Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022 people left Paddington bears and even a few marmalade sandwiches at royal palaces and parks, alongside flowers.

At the time the Royal Parks which was looking after a dedicated area for tributes asked the public not to leave "non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons".

paddington-bear-next-to-card.PA Media
Lots of people left Paddington Bear mementos in honour of the Queen

Buckingham Palace said the teddies had been collected with the help of shire horses and almost 200 volunteers.

Barnardo's chief executive Lynn Perry said: "We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • I agree with what midnight sparkly cat said. I love this idea so don't get me wrong, but why not spread them out equally to adults and animals and kids?

    Toys are not for kids. Toys are for any age! And actually toys benefit adults more according to studies. It makes them less stressed and adults have a stressful life.
    So many kids charities probably do this anyway, they don't need more equal it out!!

    Please don't think I'm against this because I'm not and I'm sure the kids will love it but adults should get them too. Adults lives matter so do animals!
    Toys are for anyone!😢

  • That's AMAZING 😁
    My mum did volunteering for Bernardos and I think they will really appreciate it

  • Also that's a LOT of bears!

  • This is great to here! Every child needs a bit of joy in their life, the queen would be glad to here this! 🐻👸🏻

  • Why not adult charities too??? They always get left out. Adults never too old for toys, this is good but it's so disappointing adults get left out... again! I'm sure there's many kids charities donating toys. Why not adults? Or even dogs! Dogs play with stuffed toys!!

    • PurringJeremyMeow replied:
      True! Though my dogs like to rip their toys arms off....

Top Stories

coral-reef.

Climate change threatens half of planet's coral reefs

comments
7
WR 140

How the James Webb telescope found a 'dusty star'

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says 'mistakes' were made in economic plans

comments
83
Newsround Home