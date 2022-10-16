Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen will go to children's charity

PA Media Hundreds of bears were left among floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Over a thousand Paddington Bears and other teddies left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be sent to a children's charity.

The toys were left at royal residences across the UK after the late Queen's death in September.

The bears have been professionally cleaned and Buckingham Palace has said they will be donated to Barnardo's charity.

The Queen was patron of Barnardo's for more than 30 years before she passed the role to Camilla in 2016.

In the photo released by the royal family, Camilla, Queen Consort, is seen surrounded by some of the bears.

Getty Images Camilla, Queen Consort and some of the bears which were donated

Why did so many people leave Paddington Bears as a tribute?

Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC/Heyday Films The Queen offered Paddington tea and he offered her a marmalade sandwich in the sketch

Paddington Bear became linked with the late Queen after she took part in a sketch with the well-known character for her Jubilee celebrations.

During the comedy clip, the late Queen opened her handbag to reveal she kept a marmalade sandwich in there "for later".

When Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022 people left Paddington bears and even a few marmalade sandwiches at royal palaces and parks, alongside flowers.

At the time the Royal Parks which was looking after a dedicated area for tributes asked the public not to leave "non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons".

PA Media Lots of people left Paddington Bear mementos in honour of the Queen

Buckingham Palace said the teddies had been collected with the help of shire horses and almost 200 volunteers.

Barnardo's chief executive Lynn Perry said: "We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."