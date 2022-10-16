play
Police are using tuk-tuks to help fight crime

tuk-tukGWENT POLICE

They might not be something you see on the road every day, but tuk-tuks are being used by police in the fight against crime.

Gwent Police have bought four of these three wheel vehicles in Newport and Abergavenny, which are both in Monmouthshire, a county in Wales.

Officers will be driving them to patrol parks, walkways and public places in the day and at night time to help people feel safer.

The force has said the tuk-tuks will also be "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported and where people can approach the police for help and advice.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said feedback from the local community about the new vehicles had been "overwhelmingly positive".

"Parents have told officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night."

The tuk-tuks are being funded as part of the Home Office's Safer Streets programme - this is where money is being used to help police tackle neighbourhood crime and disruptive behaviour in their local area.

