There is growing pressure on the government as Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked one of the top members of her team, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was in charge of the UK's money.

Liz Truss is still being supported by some members of the Conservative party but others are questioning if she can carry on as PM.

The BBC's Political Correspondent Helen Catt explained to us more about what's happening and why Liz Truss has changed some of her decisions.