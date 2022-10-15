Tributes have been paid to actor who plays Hagrid in Harry Potter

Warner Bros

Tributes have been paid to the actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, who has died at the age of 72.

Harry Potter actors, broadcasters and politicians are among some of the people who have spoken out to pay their respects to Robbie Coltrane.

The Scottish actor died in hospital near Falkirk on Friday.

Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter, said: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set."

Daniel added: "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep our spirits up."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, said: "Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I'll do it in your name and memory."

On social media, Emma said there was "no better Hagrid" and that he "made it a joy to be Hermione".

Harry Potter author JK Rowling described Coltrane on Twitter as an "incredible talent" and "a complete one-off".

"I was beyond lucky to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also spoke out about Coltrane's death, describing it as "very sad news".

"He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.... Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP."

Robbie was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Before playing the famous gentle giant, the Scottish actor also appeared in two James Bond films - GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Last year, the Harry Potter star appeared in the reunion TV special, where most of the cast came together to celebrate the Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.