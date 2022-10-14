Kwasi Karteng: Chancellor sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked from his role as chancellor by prime minister Liz Truss

Kwasi Kwarteng, who was the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The chancellor is the person responsible for how the government spends the country's money.

His sacking comes as Liz Truss announced further changes to her government's plan for the UK's economy.

Mr Kwarteng was only in the role for 38 days, after being appointed as part of Liz Truss' new government.

The prime minister has appointed former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor.

Why was Kwasi Karteng sacked?

Getty Images Mr Kwarteng announced his mini-budget at the end of September

Several issues arose following Mr Kwarteng's announcement of the mini-budget on the 23 September, which laid out the government's plans for spending over the next few months.

The original proposals included cutting taxes, reversing an increase on national insurance - which all adults who work in the UK pay on what they earn - and cutting income tax for the country's highest earners.

However, many people were unhappy about the proposed changes - including members of Mr Kwarteng's own party - and the news affected financial markets, causing the value of the pound to fall drastically against other currencies like the dollar.

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? Kwasi Kwarteng was the government's newest Chancellor of the Exchequer, taking up the role formally held by fellow Conservative MP Rishi Sunak. Mr Kwarteng became business secretary in the government of Boris Johnson. He also backed Liz Truss in her own 2022 leadership campaign before being made her finance minister. The former chancellor presented a mini-budget on 23 September which pledged £45bn of tax cuts, funded by borrowing, which caused problems in the financial markets. He has become Britain's second shortest-serving chancellor, with just 38 days in the role.

The chancellor and PM Liz Truss remained under lots of pressure about the financial plans, both from opposition parties and ministers in their own Conservative party.

The backlash forced the government to change some of Mr Kwarteng's plans that he announced in the mini-budget. This is what's known as a U-turn.

On Friday, Mr Kwarteng met Ms Truss for talks in Downing Street, were he was told he would be losing his job.

Empics Mr Kwarteng was seen a close friend of Ms Truss

Following his sacking, Mr Kwarteng shared a letter he'd written to the PM on social media in which he said her vision for economic growth was "right" and he still supported it.

"For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation - that must change if this country is to succeed," he said.

He ended the letter by saying it had been an "honour" to serve Ms Truss as her first chancellor.

"Your success is this country's success and I wish you well," he said.

What does a chancellor do?

Getty Images The red box is used by the chancellor to deliver the new UK Budget

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is the person responsible for the UK's money.

They make some big decisions about how the UK's finances are spent, and how money is raised through taxes and borrowing.

The chancellor oversees the work of the Treasury which looks after everything to do with the UK's money.

The chancellor announces their plans for spending in something called a budget - these are usually announced once a year, but can be more frequent.

What has Liz Truss said?

The prime minister held a press conference following Mr Karteng's sacking

Prime Minister Liz Truss held a press conference this afternoon following Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking from his role as chancellor.

In it she announced further changes to the government's financial plans, saying it had been a "difficult" day.

She admitted that the reaction to "parts of our mini-budget went further and faster" than expected, and so she had to change parts of her plan.

But she insisted she would stay on as PM to see through her "mission" to get the economy growing.

"I'm absolutely determined to see through what I promised - to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us though the storm we face," Ms Truss said.

Ms Truss also said she was "incredibly sorry" to lose Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor but added that her newly-appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt "shares her vision".

What's the reaction been?

Getty Images Jeremy Hunt is the new chancellor

Reaction to the prime minister's announcement has not been very good.

Ms Truss has come under criticism for making such a big u-turn to plans she had supported, so soon after they were announced.

At the press conference she faced questions from journalists about how she could continue as prime minister.

Some Conservative MPs have been calling for her to resign, with the BBC's Political Editor, Chris Mason, reporting that one Conservative MP messaged him saying the press conference had "hastened her demise".

The BBC also reported another MP saying: "That was the worst press conference I have seen in a decade and a half."

Ms Truss also faced criticism from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has called for a general election, saying Liz Truss is "unfit to hold the office of prime minister".

But some members of Ms Truss's government have been messaging support for her.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey tweeted: "The PM is right to act now to ensure our country's economic stability - key for families and businesses - and reassure the markets."

Earlier, Tory MP John Redwood urged his Conservative colleagues to "calm down" and give the PM "every support".