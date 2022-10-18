Where are the tallest trees in the world?

Scientists have finally reached the tallest tree in the Amazon rainforest.
It took them more than two weeks of trekking through the jungle to get to it, and three years to plan.
The tree is an angelim vermelho and is 88.5 metres tall, which is about the same as 20 double-decker busses - measuring 4.38 metres tall - stacked on top of each other!
But have you ever wondered where the tallest trees in the world are?
These ones are the biggest of their species - let's go through the top ten!
Hitting number 10 in the list is the Dinizia Excelsa tree. It's 88.5 metres tall - the same height as the one scientists have just got to in The Amazon!
Double decker bus rating: 20
The hugest of it's species is found in Evercreech Forest Reserve in Tasmania, and it's 88.9 metres tall!
The Manna Gum has long, white coloured branches and green leaves.
Double decker bus rating: 20.3
The biggest Noble Fir tree has been found in the Goat Marsh Research Natural Area in Washington, in the USA - at 89.9 metres tall!
In the USA, it's also known as "The Christmas Tree" - but you might have trouble fitting this one in your living room!
Double decker bus rating: 20.5
The tallest Southern Blue Gum tree - called "Mother and Daughter" - is 90.7 metres tall.
It's found in Tasmania, which is an island to the South-East of Australia.
Double decker bus rating: 20.7
This is a very special type of redwood tree. You might have heard of the Redwood Forest in California, which is full of huge trees!
These trees are very rare, however, and are currently classed as endangered.
Double decker bus rating: 21.9
This tree is in a very special place on this list - as it's the tallest tropical tree in the world!
Named Merana, it's a 97.6 metre high Yellow Meranti tree.
Double decker bus rating: 22.2
This tree used to be more than 100 metres tall, but lost height since 1991. It's still an impressive 99.7 metres high!
Double decker bus rating: 22.7
This one is found in Prairie Creek Redwoods park in the USA.
It's got a huge trunk as well - as wide as 5 metres! It's the first one our list to make it more than 100 metres, at 100.3 metres high.
Double decker bus rating: 22.8
Centurion is the world's tallest Eucalyptus tree. It's 100.5 metres tall, and wasn't discovered until 2008, by people trying to map out the forest.
It's found in Southern Tasmania.
Double decker bus rating: 22.9
This is considered the world's tallest tree - and the name deserves the hype!
At a whopping 115.95 metres tall, it's estimated to be anywhere between 600 and 1,000 years old.
Double decker bus rating: 26.4!
Your Comments
Join the conversation