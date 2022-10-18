Where are the tallest trees in the world?

Carmen Martínez Torrón How tall do you think the biggest tree in the world is? Scroll on to find out!

Scientists have finally reached the tallest tree in the Amazon rainforest.

It took them more than two weeks of trekking through the jungle to get to it, and three years to plan.

The tree is an angelim vermelho and is 88.5 metres tall, which is about the same as 20 double-decker busses - measuring 4.38 metres tall - stacked on top of each other!

But have you ever wondered where the tallest trees in the world are?

These ones are the biggest of their species - let's go through the top ten!

10 - Dinizia Excelsa tree in Brazil

Hitting number 10 in the list is the Dinizia Excelsa tree. It's 88.5 metres tall - the same height as the one scientists have just got to in The Amazon!

Double decker bus rating: 20

9 - Manna Gum tree in Tasmania

The hugest of it's species is found in Evercreech Forest Reserve in Tasmania, and it's 88.9 metres tall!

The Manna Gum has long, white coloured branches and green leaves.

Double decker bus rating: 20.3

Getty Images These furry friends love to live in Manna Gum trees!

8 - Conifer in Washington, USA

The biggest Noble Fir tree has been found in the Goat Marsh Research Natural Area in Washington, in the USA - at 89.9 metres tall!

In the USA, it's also known as "The Christmas Tree" - but you might have trouble fitting this one in your living room!

Double decker bus rating: 20.5

7 - "Mother and Daughter" in Tasmania

The tallest Southern Blue Gum tree - called "Mother and Daughter" - is 90.7 metres tall.

It's found in Tasmania, which is an island to the South-East of Australia.

Double decker bus rating: 20.7

6 - Giant Sequoia tree in California

Heritage Images Redwoods are some of the tallest trees on the planet

This is a very special type of redwood tree. You might have heard of the Redwood Forest in California, which is full of huge trees!

These trees are very rare, however, and are currently classed as endangered.

Double decker bus rating: 21.9

5- "Merana" on Borneo island

This tree is in a very special place on this list - as it's the tallest tropical tree in the world!

Named Merana, it's a 97.6 metre high Yellow Meranti tree.

Double decker bus rating: 22.2

4 - "Doerner Fir" in Oregon in the USA

This tree used to be more than 100 metres tall, but lost height since 1991. It's still an impressive 99.7 metres high!

Double decker bus rating: 22.7

3 - Sitka Spruce in California in the USA

Dan Kitwood They start small but Sitka Spruce can grow to be huge

This one is found in Prairie Creek Redwoods park in the USA.

It's got a huge trunk as well - as wide as 5 metres! It's the first one our list to make it more than 100 metres, at 100.3 metres high.

Double decker bus rating: 22.8

2 - "Centurion" in Australia

Centurion is the world's tallest Eucalyptus tree. It's 100.5 metres tall, and wasn't discovered until 2008, by people trying to map out the forest.

It's found in Southern Tasmania.

Double decker bus rating: 22.9

1 - "Hyperion" in California in the USA

This is considered the world's tallest tree - and the name deserves the hype!

At a whopping 115.95 metres tall, it's estimated to be anywhere between 600 and 1,000 years old.

Double decker bus rating: 26.4!