Did European humans and Neanderthals live at the same time?

BART MAAT This smiley Neanderthal was constructed by researchers in the Netherlands - but could he have known modern day humans?

New research suggests modern humans and Neanderthals lived at the same time in France and Northern Spain for nearly 3,000 years.

It's not know whether, or how much, the two groups interacted - but the study hopes to discover more about how they both lived.

By looking at fossils that date back to the time, archaeologists can work out more about early life.

They found stone knives - which were a modern human tool - appearing in a similar timeline to evidence of Neanderthals.

Back in time

Getty Images Archaeologists use special techniques to work out how old their discoveries are!

The researchers think they found some objects that were used by Neanderthals around 45,000 years ago, which then disappeared around 39,000 years ago.

By looking at Neanderthal remains they think Neanderthals became extinct around 40,000 years ago.

They think modern humans appeared around 42,000 years ago.

Igor Djakovic Leiden University Researchers found these knives and spear heads in France

This means there's a lot of time where the two groups could have existed together - these experts suggest up to 2,900 years!

However, they still don't have enough evidence to see if they interacted at all.

Who were the Neanderthals? Neanderthals lived from as far back as 400,000 years ago, to around 40,000 years ago

They mainly ate meats, plants and mushrooms

Unlike modern humans, they didn't have much of a chin, and they had quite large noses!

There's lots of evidence for Neanderthal tools, which they used for hunting and making other tools

Digging for clues

The researchers looking for evidence in France and Northern Spain found knives - used by modern humans - which date back to a similar time to the Neanderthals.

They worked across 17 dig sites through France and Northern Spain.

It's thought lots of Neanderthals lived in woodland areas in Spain.

Mike Kemp A good way to work out the difference between a Neanderthal and a modern human is the shape of the skull

By using special methods - and comparing to similar finds from the same time - they can work out when they think these objects were used.

Neanderthals used other tools as well - including spears, and axes made from flint.

Bones and stones

Getty Images Neanderthals spent lots of time on their feet

By looking at human bones that date back to that time, researchers can also work out how people lived their lives.

For example, lots of bone damage could suggest lots of risky hunting, or battles - means they lived quite a tough life!

However, it is very difficult for them to work out exactly where different groups of Neanderthals or modern humans lived.

This is why they can only work out that they lived at a similar time to each other, but will have to keep looking for clues to see if they ever met or interacted!