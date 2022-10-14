Paralympian reads first braille story for CBeebies

Paralympic cyclist Lora Fachie has read the first ever braille story on CBeebies Paralympic cyclist Bedtime Stories, alongside her guide dog Tai.
Braille is a system of raised dots which allows people who are blind or who have visual impairments to read and write.
The story was read on Thursday 13 October, which was World Sight Day this year.
Lora, who has a visual impairment herself, was a gold medal winner at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Lora said she was "over the moon" about reading the story, called The Secret Code, for which the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) provided a braille transcription.
It's a tale about a young boy whose classmates are fascinated by the way he reads, because he uses braille.
The story celebrates the joy of reading in all of its forms and introduces children who may not have much experience with braille to the system which is used by people worldwide.
The latest CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode isn't the only time braille will be read on the programme.
It's the first episode in a long-running series of stories which will be read using the system and Lora will also be reading a second story for the show.
"I have always enjoyed reading and hope this will encourage everyone to want to read whether they use their eyes, their ears, their fingers or a secret code," said Lora, who is expected her first child soon.
"Reading feeds the imagination and I will be reading to my little one from the minute they are born."
