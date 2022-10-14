Over 5 billion phones expected to be thrown away in 2022

Getty Images International waste groups are worried about our mobile phone waste habits

New research from an international waste group suggests over five billion phones will be thrown away in 2022.

It's all a part of the growing issue of e-waste - when we throw away electronic gadgets when they could have been recycled.

Whilst a lot of people choose to give their phones away second-hand, or sell their old gadgets, often they end up sitting in drawers at home or being thrown in the bin.

It's worried that the special and rare materials used to make phones are being wasted.

E-waste

Getty Images People are being asked to use second-hand phones, or to donate their old devices to a recycling centre

It's thought there's around 16 billion phones in the world - and almost a third are not even being used!

By 2030, International Waste Forum WEEE says gadget waste could hit 74 million tonnes a year by 2030 if we keep going at the rate we are.

These are devices like phones and tablets, all the way to washing machines, toasters and even GPSs.

Pollution

Getty Images Phones, computers, laptops and tablets can all end up in huge piles of electronic waste

When old devices are thrown away, they can end up in landfill and buried in the ground.

This can lead to harmful chemicals leaking out from the metals inside the device - which would not happen if the device was recycled by a electronics recycling group.

When these chemicals leak out, they can damage the nearby environment for plants and animals.

Precious metals

Getty Images International waste groups say to move to clean energy we also need to be more careful with our electronic waste recycling

Small gadgets like phones and tablets are made of precious metals - some which can be recycled and used for electric car batteries, wind turbines, or car batteries.

WEEE says recycling gadgets is hugely important if we want to move to using renewable power sources with less waste.

However, when phones get thrown away, these precious metals have to be mined from the ground.

How can I recycle gadgets?

One of the easiest ways to help is by using a second-hand phone.

This is a much cheaper option, and it's a great way to look after the planet by saving waste!

If you have a phone that doesn't work anymore, most electronics shops will take them in to recycle them.

If you're heading to buy a new one, don't forget to take your old one with you, and it can be recycled.

Getty Images Most gadget shops are happy to help if you want to recycle your electronic items!

Your local council can help as well - small gadgets can be recycled at recycling centres, and larger ones like TVs can sometimes be picked up by the council too.

If the gadget is still in a good condition you could consider donating it.

Ask an adult about a charity that you could give it to, which could give someone who needs it access to a phone!