National Television Awards 2022: Ant and Dec win yet AGAIN!

Getty Images Ant and Dec have won the award an impressive 21 times in a row!

Ant and Dec have continued their phenomenal winning streak with yet ANOTHER win at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs).

The dynamic duo picked up their 21st award for best presenter at the 2022 ceremony, seeing off some big competitors including Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Alison Hammond, and firmly cementing their status as the kings of Saturday night telly.

Unfortunately, the pair weren't able to collect their award in person after they both recently tested positive for coronavirus.

"Sadly it's true... we even get ill together!" they joked on social media.

Getty Images Presenter Stephen Mulhern picked up the award on behalf of friends Ant and Dec

Fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern collected their trophy on their behalf, cheekily ripping up the acceptance speech Ant and Dec had given him to read and adding some comments of his own.

Despite not being able to attend the ceremony in person, Ant and Dec thanked fans "from the bottom of our hearts" on social media and said the news of their win made them feel "tonnes better".

Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot, come on. But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me. Stephen Mulhern

Who were the other big winners at the NTAs?

It wasn't just And and Dec who nabbed a big trophy at the NTAs.

Strictly Come Dancing, which recently returned for its 20th series, won the title for best talent show this year.

Getty Images Strictly won the award for best talent show

Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, who wowed the nation last year with a dance dedicated to the experience of deaf people everywhere, said the show had helped to "change people's perceptions", as it won the talent show prize.

That wasn't the only win for Strictly on the night.

The talent show's newest judge Anton Du Beke, who first made an appearance on the panel in 2020 and was confirmed as a permanent judge earlier this year, scooped the prize for best talent show judge.

Getty Images Anton Du Beke was named best talent show judge

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! picked up the Bruce Forsyth entertainment gong awarded in honour of the TV hosting legend, and This Morning scooped the prize for best daytime show for a second year in a row.

"Pease don't think we ever take this for granted," This Morning presenter Philip Schofield said while accepting the award.

Getty Images This Morning picked up the gong for best daytime show

His co-presenter Holly Willoughby added: "Thank you so much, this award means everything because it is voted by you, and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you.

"You make our show for us, you really do."

Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry picked up the special recognition award for his "trailblazing career in UK television".

Getty Images Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry picked up the special recognition award

Sir Lenny, who co-founded the charity Comic Relief, thanked all those in the entertainment industry who helped him throughout his career as well as the audiences who have watched him and his family and friends for supporting him.

Soaps

Getty Images Emmerdale was named best serial drama

Thursday was a very big night for the popular soap Emmerdale.

The show won the award for best serial drama and actor Mark Charnock was named the winner for the best serial drama performance.

The show received some high praise following their win from a very special person - King Charles!

In a video recorded before his mother's death, the King congratulated Emmerdale on having nearly made it to 50 years and recalled "being so old" he could remember it originally being called Emmerdale Farm.

The new monarch described the show as an "amazing British export" that had kept true to its creator's original vision - "depicting what life is really life for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside".