Get the low down on Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile!

You might think your pet is cool, but we bet it's got nothing on Lyle the singing crocodile!

Based on the books by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a fun musical comedy all about a reptile with a really amazing voice and which pop-star is behind the voice? It's singer and song writer Shawn Mendes!

Ricky's been speaking to Javier Bardem, who plays Hector P. Valenti, and asking him some of your questions to find out all about it!

With some footage courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Get the low down on Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile!
